The Rise of African Philanthropy: Discover Insights for Social Innovators in this Inspiring Actpod Episode

Giving in Africa by Africans was said to have tripled during the Covid -19 pandemic. On the newest ACTPod Episode, the team had a chat with Mosun Layode, a development professional with two decades of experience in international development and nonprofit leadership.

She serves as the Executive Director of the African Philanthropy Forum (APF) where she works extensively across Africa with established and emerging philanthropists who are committed to the sustainable and inclusive development of Africa.

Layode takes listeners through her journey into the philanthropic space, and the phenomenal efforts APF is making to transform the culture of giving and foster prosperity in Africa. She also sheds light on the ongoing collaboration between donors and non-profits, and ways that non-profits can leverage available funding opportunities.

Layode currently sits on notable nonprofit boards such as Candid, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and AMPforHealth. An alumnus of the United States International Visitors Leadership Program, Mosun has been identified by Forbes as one of the black women to watch in philanthropy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sponsored Content