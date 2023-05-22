Connect with us

The Rise of African Philanthropy: Discover Insights for Social Innovators in this Inspiring Actpod Episode

ARM Labs Innovation Programme 5.0 is here! | Apply now to be a Part of the Next Wave

An Icon's Final Departure: A Fond Farewell to the Inspirational Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON

Glitz and Glamour as the Institute of Directors Nigeria Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Grand Style

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities Celebrate Hilda Baci after a Remarkable 100-Hour Cook-A-Thon

The 'Fun Booth': The TECNO booth was a Favourite at AMVCA African Day

From stunning Outfits to amazing Energy, The Zagg-Inspired Collection kept eyes focused on the AMVCA Runway Show!

From Nollywood to Cannes: Inside Chika Ike's Show-Stopping Look at the 76th Film Festival

Parallex Bank Wins Big at the Champion Newspaper and National Daily Awards

Bridging the Gap in the Filmmaking Industry: Motunrayo Adeola Makes Her Debut in the Film "Memories From Others"

Giving in Africa by Africans was said to have tripled during the Covid -19 pandemic. On the newest ACTPod Episode, the team had a chat with Mosun Layode, a development professional with two decades of experience in international development and nonprofit leadership.

She serves as the Executive Director of the African Philanthropy Forum (APF) where she works extensively across Africa with established and emerging philanthropists who are committed to the sustainable and inclusive development of Africa.

Layode takes listeners through her journey into the philanthropic space, and the phenomenal efforts APF is making to transform the culture of giving and foster prosperity in Africa. She also sheds light on the ongoing collaboration between donors and non-profits, and ways that non-profits can leverage available funding opportunities.

Layode currently sits on notable nonprofit boards such as Candid, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and AMPforHealth. An alumnus of the United States International Visitors Leadership Program, Mosun has been identified by Forbes as one of the black women to watch in philanthropy.

 

