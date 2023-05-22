Connect with us

Living

An Icon's Final Departure: A Fond Farewell to the Inspirational Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON

Published

34 mins ago

 on

With a profound sense of gratitude and a heavy heart, The family of Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun announce the passing of their Patriarch and Founder of FCMB, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON.

The Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu and Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians departed from this world after a brief illness at the age of 89 years on the evening of Thursday, May 18th 2023, in London, United Kingdom, surrounded by his family.

During this time of mourning, the family finds comfort in acknowledging the remarkable life he lived and the indelible legacy he has left behind. He embodied the principles of hard work, entrepreneurship, relentless pursuit of excellence, unwavering determination, courage, faith, distinguished style, and unwavering discipline.

His unwavering devotion to God, the Church, his family, community, philanthropy, and Nigeria serves as a beacon for us to emulate.

Amidst their loss, the family of Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun finds solace in the remarkable outpouring of love and sympathy they have received. They are deeply appreciative of the kind words and heartfelt expressions of warmth that have been shared with them during this challenging time.

Books of condolences will be available for signing starting at 11 am on Monday, 22nd May 2023, at his residences in Lagos and Ijebu Ode, as well as at the following locations:

FCMB:

  • FCMB Group Headquarters, 44 Marina, Lagos.
  • Primrose Tower, 17A Tinubu Street, Lagos.
  • Founders Place, 2 Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
  • First City Plaza, 252 Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

Chapel Hill Denham

  • 10 Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

You may also visit the online condolence register on his memorial website.

Details of the Celebration of his Life will be announced in due course.

During this trying time, the family deeply appreciates your prayers, and they find solace in your thoughts and well wishes .and ask God to grant him eternal rest.

