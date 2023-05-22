ARM Labs Innovation Programme 5.0 is here! | Apply now to be a Part of the Next Wave

ARM, a key player in Nigeria’s investment sector, is unwavering in its commitment to fostering the thriving development of the nation’s startup ecosystem. One of the ways we do this is through the “ARM Labs Innovation Program”, an intensive support program for selected startups aimed at improving their products, expanding their market, and strengthening their team skillset to enhance their chances of succeeding.

ARM is excited to announce that applications for the 5th Cohort of the ARM Labs Innovation Program are now open!

This year’s program has been expanded to accommodate FinTech, PenTech (Pension Tech), Data Intelligence, and Digital Trade startups. Successful applicants will receive up to $50,000 in funding, state-of-the-art office workspace, hands-on mentorship from industry experts, and access to an investor network.

Why Participate in the ARM Labs Innovation Program?

Nigeria has one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems in Africa, with over 400 active startups in the country. However, the startup ecosystem is still facing various challenges, including limited access to funding, infrastructure, and talent.

According to a report by Disrupt Africa, Nigerian startups raised a total of $1.45 billion in funding in 2022, which is a significant increase from the $307.5 million raised in 2020. Despite this increase, access to funding is still a significant challenge for many Nigerian startups.

What Can You Expect from the ARM Labs Innovation Program?

The ARM Labs Innovation Program is designed to help startups succeed by providing them with the necessary support, funding, and resources.

Here’s what selected startups can expect from the program:

Funding : Selected startups will receive up to $50,000 in funding, which can be used for various purposes, including product development, hiring new talent, marketing, and expansion. Workspace: Selected startups will receive a state-of-the-art office workspace, which is essential for creating a conducive work environment for startups. Mentorship: Selected startups will receive hands-on mentorship from industry experts. The mentors provide guidance and support on various aspects of the business, including product development, sales, marketing, and fundraising. Investor Network: Selected startups will have access to an investor network, which can be invaluable for raising additional funding and scaling their business.

If you’re a Nigerian startup operating in the FinTech, PenTech, Data Intelligence, or Digital Trade sectors, you’re eligible to apply for the ARM Labs Innovation Program. The application process is straightforward and can be completed online.

Applications for the 5th Cohort of the ARM Labs Innovation Program are open now and will close on June 15th, 2023. To apply, visit the ARM Labs website and fill out the application form.

At ARM Labs, they are committed to providing a supportive environment for startups to thrive, and they can’t wait to see the innovative ideas that come out of this year’s cohort. Aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply now and take the first step toward growing their startups.

