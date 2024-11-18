Connect with us

Should Colleagues Be Friends? Bunmi & Dara Unpack Workplace Dynamics on Episode 5 of “Lifework By Design”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Have you ever witnessed the collective sigh of relief when a difficult boss finally leaves?

In this episode of “Lifework By Design,” hosts Bunmi and Dara dive into the viral story of a Nigerian federal minister’s exit that sparked jubilationa among her former staff. But it’s more than just a juicy office drama–it opens up a deeper converation about workplace dynamics.

From navigating office friendships to managing professional boundaries, Bunmi and Dara unpack the unspoken rules and real-lifeexperiences of relationships at work.

Should people be friends with colleagues? How close is too close? And wen is it better to maintain a professional distance?

Watch the episode below to join the conversation:

