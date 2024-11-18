BN TV
Should Colleagues Be Friends? Bunmi & Dara Unpack Workplace Dynamics on Episode 5 of “Lifework By Design”
Have you ever witnessed the collective sigh of relief when a difficult boss finally leaves?
In this episode of “Lifework By Design,” hosts Bunmi and Dara dive into the viral story of a Nigerian federal minister’s exit that sparked jubilationa among her former staff. But it’s more than just a juicy office drama–it opens up a deeper converation about workplace dynamics.
From navigating office friendships to managing professional boundaries, Bunmi and Dara unpack the unspoken rules and real-lifeexperiences of relationships at work.
Should people be friends with colleagues? How close is too close? And wen is it better to maintain a professional distance?
Watch the episode below to join the conversation: