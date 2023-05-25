Dayo and David Formed a Connection Right From Their First Conversation!

Don’t you think it’s amazing how you could be meeting someone for the first time, yet feel like you’ve known them all along? Well, we bet Dayo and David can relate because theirs was an instant connection!

The lovebirds met shortly after Dayo graduated from medical school and they clicked immediately. They knew they were meant to be and they let love take the reins – leading them to happy ever after. We can’t get over their sweet chemistry and exquisite style in their pre-wedding photos. No doubt, #TheDavids are giving us more reasons to love this thing called love today!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, David:

I met Dayo sometime in 2022. She recently graduated from medical school and moved from Ukraine due to the war. We got talking and had a deep connection in such a short time and the chemistry grew like we had known each other forever. D1 is such a beauty to behold, a hard guy like me, na so I fall o.

Amidst her physical builts, she’s Godly and loves God absolutely. I remember how we use to gist from general conversations to kabashing…I just knew I couldn’t miss such a God-sent. I remember asking her what kind of man she wants and to my amazement, she described me. The talking stage got intense and the relationship broke forth. She flew to Nigeria in November to see the guy driving her nut, we met families and in a few days, we will be tying the knots.

