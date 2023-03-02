Vwede and Kachi Were Meant to Be! Enjoy Their Perfect #BNBling Moment

Love is doing its magic again. This time, it’s with Vwede and Kachi! 😍

Even when Kachi didn’t know that the woman of his dreams was right in his DMs, love was certainly not ready to give up on them. With the help of a mutual friend, the sweethearts crossed paths and were just perfect for each other. Kachi went on one knee and asked the love of his life to marry him. Of course, it was a resounding ‘yes!’ The lovely ambience and the smiles on their faces are making us super excited!

Enjoy Vwede and Kachi’s proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Vwede:

For the most part, I think the universe already set things in motion all we had to do was make that move. One random day, I was casually and perhaps mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, and Kachi’s picture randomly popped on my IG and for a second it caught my eye. As I said, the universe already set things in motion because for whatever reason it popped up again, this time I took a closer look a realized we had a mutual friend.

I watched his IG story that day. He had made a post about some award he received. I sent my congratulations, to which he replied ‘thank you’ and that was it. A few months later I get a DM from Kachi. As girls would do, I quickly ran to our mutual friend to ask about him. It took me a split second to realize she had actually set us up. Kachi and I went on to have the most amazing intentional conversations and after a couple of weeks, he unofficially asked me to marry him. 4 months later, Kachi popped the question and I said YES!!

By the groom, Kachi:

I was chatting with a friend, who kept hounding me to get married. She was married, like many of my friends and she was worried that I had no interest in “settling down.” I told her I was taking a break but remained open if I found someone I could truly vibe with. She persisted and asked, “what are you really looking for?” “Bum bum, AA, Jehovah’s Witness, witty and has sense” I joked. Maybe I wasn’t really joking. But yeah.

Two days later, my friend slides into my DM, with a link to Vwede’s page, declaring that she’s found the one. She swore Vwede ticked all the boxes. I took one look at her page and decided to slide into her DM. On sliding into her DM, I realized Vwede had messaged me a couple of months ago and had been trying to get my attention, but I wasn’t focused then, so I didn’t follow up. Na so person dey miss blessings 😩 But yeah, that’s the story. I brought my A-game, and the rest is history.

