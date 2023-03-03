An Igbo-Yoruba Merger! Bask in the Beauty of Culture With Blessing and Akinwale’s Trad

Connect with us

Weddings

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The beautiful display of culture is always evident in Igbo and Yoruba weddings. Blessing and Akinwale decided to give us a double dose of this beauty by merging both cultures in their Igbo-Yoruba trad.

The lovebirds started their big day with the right energy with the morning prep. Blessing looked elegant in her custom George outfit and Akinwale showed up looking dapper in his agbada. We can’t get over how they seamlessly infused both the Igbo and Yoruba customs in their wedding. After Blessing presented the wine to the love of her life as the Igbo culture demands, they both changed into their Yoruba traditional attires and gave us a show with their dance entrance. Blessing and Akinwale’s sweet love is so glaring and their wedding video will certainly make your day.

Enjoy Blessing and Akinwale’s wedding video below:

Credits:

Videography: @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

