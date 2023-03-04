Catch Your Weekend Dose of Sweet Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

Welcome to another fabulous weekend. We know that you are just as excited as we are! You should know by now that we never get tired of sharing love. Today as always, we’ve brought you a truckload of all things love and sweet to make your weekend worthwhile.

No doubt, it has been an amazing week at the BellaNaija Weddings zone. From beautiful wedding photos to heartwarming love stories, lovely pre-wedding photos, and top-notch wedding inspos. Today is a perfect time to catch up on all of these goodies. So take a dive into the world of love by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!