Aminat & Akinpelumi Found Love in Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Asides from fellowship with other saints, various things go on in church one of which is finding the love of your life.😅 All thanks to Aminat and Akinpelumi, we are super giddy today…and yes, they found love in church!

It all began the very day Aminat made the decision to join a unit in church and Akinpelumi was the first person to attend to her! Love sprouted between these two and here they are set for a lifetime together! We could certainly feel the love in their photos and they will leave a broad smile on your face as you scroll.

Enjoy Aminat and Akinpelumi’s pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Aminat:

When you serve God, He serves you the best. We are a living example! I never thought I will meet the love of my life in a church because I always breeze out of the church as soon as the service was over. For some years, the spirit of God has been leading me to join a service unit in church, but I always turn it down with made-up excuses.

Fast forward to this faithful day, after my pastor preached about serving God, I decided to join a service unit. The first person that attended to me was the man God chose for me to spend the rest of my life with. It was the beginning of a beautiful love story.

Credits

Groom @theakinakinboye
Bride @mamazl
Photography@bowlestudios
Planner @dwseventsng

