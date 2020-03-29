Connect with us

The Actors from "Contagion" are Teaching Us How to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Have you seen the movie “Contagion“?

It’s crazy: it’s a film from 2011 about a virus that originated in China. Just like the present day COVID-19, it affected the respiratory system.

The film starred Matt Damon and Kate Winslet, and now they’re taking from their experience and teaching us how we can beat the present day and very real coronavirus.

While the virus spread in the film it was quickly advised, like earlier this year for the coronavirus, that people not touch their faces, frequently wash their hands, and stay inside their homes.

And that’s exactly what the actors, Damon, Winslet, Lawrence Fishburne, and Marion Cotillard are advising.

Wash your hands like your life depends on it. (Because it does.)

Social distancing. We’ve already been discussing how exactly we can pull this off in Nigeria. Thankfully, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that all of us in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja stay inside our homes.

Care for the vulnerable amongst us. This is a time to stay in touch with our humanity. So many more will be affected by this virus, and it is imperative that we care for each other. Others have already started. We need to continue, never stop.

See what the actors have to say:

