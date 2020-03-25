See How Nigerians Are Stepping Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Connect with us

1 hour ago

It’s difficult to see the positives when our present reality is out of a horror film, but the positives are there if only we take a look.

The number of those infected with coronavirus keeps climbing, and Nigerians have realised that if we’re going to get through this, we’ll have to get through it together.

So what are Nigerians doing? Celebrities, everyday citizens, politicians—they’re all finding ways to assist other Nigerians, assist the government, assist the less privileged, showing that even in difficult times humanity will always win.

See how they’re helping:

Twitter user @DeboOdulana on Tuesday shared a form for folks who would like to volunteer to provide remote care for people who have tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined in their homes. He shared with BellaNaija that a thousand people have already volunteered to help, stepping up augment the help provided by medical practitioners across the country and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Singer Runtown shared on Twitter on Wednesday that he’s aware times are difficult for everyone during this period, and so he’s giving out ₦10m. So essential.

If you go out into the streets, you’ll find that so many people are unaware of the weight of the moment, unaware of how real coronavirus, the danger it poses, is. That’s why folks on social media have started making videos of them explaining the coronavirus in their native dialects, hoping that people will play them to those who need them. It’s important work, guys, and it’s so useful.

An example of a company stepping up. God is Good Mobility has offered its buses to the NCDC to help support its operations. So admirable.

Twitter user @Rene_noire has managed to raise an incredible ₦580k to help buy foodstuffs and hand sanitisers to donate to those in need. The initiative sounds like a simple one, but it’s a very important one, and it’ll help so many people during these difficult times.

A politician this time: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is stepping up to provide palliative measures to Nigerians, with his Priam Group pledging ₦50m as a relief fund for the people. Much needed help.

We know this for sure: the self-isolation and shutdown measures being implemented by the government will no doubt leave several people worse off financially. But, of course, it cannot be avoided: self-isolation is the only proven way to beat this thing. To help these market women and restauranteurs who will be affected by the shutdown, PiggyVest co-founder Odun Eweniyi is raising funds to support 60 women.

Again, all these gestures may seem like easy ideas to come up with, but their effects are far reaching, and will make the lives of probably thousands during these difficult times.

Also, guys, please remember to. stay safe. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Practise social distancing.

