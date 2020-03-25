See How Nigerians Are Stepping Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s difficult to see the positives when our present reality is out of a horror film, but the positives are there if only we take a look.

The number of those infected with coronavirus keeps climbing, and Nigerians have realised that if we’re going to get through this, we’ll have to get through it together.

So what are Nigerians doing? Celebrities, everyday citizens, politicians—they’re all finding ways to assist other Nigerians, assist the government, assist the less privileged, showing that even in difficult times humanity will always win.

See how they’re helping:

Dear colleagues, we need volunteers for a COVID19 remote care support center.@WellvisHealth @DoctooraHealth @TalamusNigeria @myPharmacyng @mri_media want to support the Govt during this outbreak. We need your help to provide telehealth surveillance https://t.co/qjLYQ3E6Ra — Debo Odulana (@DeboOdulana) March 24, 2020

Twitter user @DeboOdulana on Tuesday shared a form for folks who would like to volunteer to provide remote care for people who have tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined in their homes. He shared with BellaNaija that a thousand people have already volunteered to help, stepping up augment the help provided by medical practitioners across the country and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS — Runtown (@iRuntown) March 25, 2020

Singer Runtown shared on Twitter on Wednesday that he’s aware times are difficult for everyone during this period, and so he’s giving out ₦10m. So essential.

I made a #covid19 PSA in Ekiti dialect. I've seen that my village people have started singing and praying Corona away so I decided to start a conversation. pic.twitter.com/6dDS0Yzq0T — Omolara – #Transformist #BoldLikeStellaNyanzi (@Laraoriye) March 25, 2020

If you go out into the streets, you’ll find that so many people are unaware of the weight of the moment, unaware of how real coronavirus, the danger it poses, is. That’s why folks on social media have started making videos of them explaining the coronavirus in their native dialects, hoping that people will play them to those who need them. It’s important work, guys, and it’s so useful.

We will like to donate buses to @NCDCgov to help support its operations, as it works tirelessly to arrest the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria @NCDCgov — GIGM (@GIGMobility) March 25, 2020

An example of a company stepping up. God is Good Mobility has offered its buses to the NCDC to help support its operations. So admirable.

😩😩😩Guyssss we Raised 580k. First batch of food to be divided and delivered tomorrow. Bought 200 pieces of hand sanitizers from @WilDeji Will update once it’s delivered. Thank you once again. [email protected] to gtbank 0139415899 Aderonke rene Ahmed. Let’s help as many as possible. https://t.co/GhbsKfPiuA pic.twitter.com/7OU0dnfylQ — Renè The Leader ❤️ (@Rene_noire) March 25, 2020

Twitter user @Rene_noire has managed to raise an incredible ₦580k to help buy foodstuffs and hand sanitisers to donate to those in need. The initiative sounds like a simple one, but it’s a very important one, and it’ll help so many people during these difficult times.

"To this end, Priam Group pledges N50 million on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief Fund that will form part of the stimulus package." https://t.co/uTjCt6DRID — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 25, 2020

A politician this time: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is stepping up to provide palliative measures to Nigerians, with his Priam Group pledging ₦50m as a relief fund for the people. Much needed help.

'cause of the ongoing pandemic, Lagos has shutdown restaurants and open markets A lot of women will be hard hit. So @AbisoyeAjayi's Pearl Foundation is taking donations to get foodstuff & other essentials for 60 women against Friday. Please send a DM for acct details to donate — Big Odun Energy (@OdunEweniyi) March 25, 2020

We know this for sure: the self-isolation and shutdown measures being implemented by the government will no doubt leave several people worse off financially. But, of course, it cannot be avoided: self-isolation is the only proven way to beat this thing. To help these market women and restauranteurs who will be affected by the shutdown, PiggyVest co-founder Odun Eweniyi is raising funds to support 60 women.

Again, all these gestures may seem like easy ideas to come up with, but their effects are far reaching, and will make the lives of probably thousands during these difficult times.

Also, guys, please remember to. stay safe. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Practise social distancing.