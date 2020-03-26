Music
All the Amazing #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge Clips You Need to WATCH 😍
Social media has become a great tool, not only to pass across messages, but to connect during this trying period. It has helped put smiles on several faces.
Hollywood actor and producer Tyler Perry started a challenge tagged #HesGotTheWholeWorld, aimed at spreading hope.
The challenge currently has hundreds of thousands of people in participation.
Kicking off the challenge, he said he wanted to start something to make everyone “feel better,” and challenged others to add to it.
We’ve compiled some for you to listen to, give you a great smile all day long!
Watch!
It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands! @chrystalrucker @karenclarksheard @kierrasheard @dorindaclarkcole @yolandaadams @realjohnnygill22 @davidandtamela @tasiasword @iamjhud @travisgreenetv @jencarlosmusic @only1crystalfox @rodney.east #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge
To me this song is a prayer of humility. It’s telling the world how small we really are in all of this and how we have to trust that it’s all in God’s hands!! So here’s round two as we keep praying for the world!! Feel free to join us!! #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge @mariahcarey @usher @leannrimes @chloexhalle @missjillscott @oprah @bishopjakes @thenicolebus @gayleking @haleyreinhart @kellyrowland @michellewilliams @queenlatifah @billyraycyrus @kcihailey @thealexnewell @tikasumpter @angelarobschild @edwinafindley @cecewinans @bebewinans
I saw @cherrivoncelle post ❤️ I nominate @rojamesxix @theycallmecamper @alx__andra @varrenwade @chanelleray @louiselabelle @aleshaofficial @phebeedwards @karamarni @sineadharnett @iamjojo 🚀🎢❤️#hisgotthewholeworldinhishandschallenge #hisgotthewholeworldinhishands @tylerperry
Ok guys since @tylerperry started the #hesgotthewholeworldinhishands #challenge let us hear yours ! Let me hear the choir say ….. @thewallsgroup @keke_wyatt @davonflemingofficial @yaelhilton1 @daniebb3 @sangtrice @wallybean1 @jenvyno1 @mspattilabelle @tamarbraxton @tyshawnsings @georgehuff4real @tashacobbsleonard @tyrese @marlonwayans @skyedakotaturner @tonibraxton @brandy @kellyrowland @realsirtomjones @blakeshelton @tashapagelockhart @michellewilliams @haileyfkilgore @jhudproductions @amberjoyolney @officialcallieday #teamjhud #everyone . we gone have to sing our way they this thing ! #allsingers
accepted this challenge by @jessiej … @tylerperry thanks for starting it 💕 i nominate : @marenmorris • @ddlovato @arilennox • @torikelly • @chloexhalle • @sineadharnett • @pjmorton • @therealtank 🌱keep spreading the ☮️ and ❤️ (and stay INside) #hesgotthewholeworldinhishands #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge
Let me introduce you to my shy sister with the big voice @iampetalanderson We grew up in church and members of our choir "precious jewels". Since I was a little girl everytime I hear her sing I got chills, I wondered why I didn't sound like that too, 😁😁😁😁😁 but a god given talent, is a god given talent. Enjoy my sister as I do, lift her up, ask her why she shy with such a god given talent? @tylerperry #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge @realromainvirgo with this PANDEMIC watch your pikknie them, the dutty man them got time. #blessings #blessed #toronto #thesix #singer #talent #mysisterbetterthanyours #period #annointed #churchgirls
@amandamalela ___________________________________________________ Aidez-nous à répendre l'évangile ✝️ • "aimez" cette publication ❤️ • Commentez 💬 • Partagez 👫 Envoyez-nous un message si vous souhaitez figurer sur notre page 📥 Suivez @Africagospel 🌍 Africa is the mother of humanity, 🌍 and like all mothers in this world, at this time when fear besieges us and illness wants to divide us, "mama Africa" through our voices 🗣 joins the rest of the world to pray in song 🎶 : unity, healing and hope for her children of all colors and from all horizons ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏿🙏 TAG @tylerperry in the comment section👇🏽🎉 • • L’Afrique est la mère de l’humanité, 🌍 et comme toutes les mères de ce monde, en ce moment où la peur nous assiège et la maladie veut nous diviser, « mama Africa » à travers nos voix 🗣 se joint au reste du monde pour prier en chanson 🎶 : l’unité, la guérison et l’espoir pour ses enfants de toutes les couleurs et de tous les horizons… ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏿🙏 TAGGUE @tylerperry dans les commentaires👇🏽🎉 #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge #hesgotthewholeworldinhishands #tylerperry #CONGO #BELGIUM #Africa #Europe #belgique #unity #god #Love #spreadlove #Covid19 #CoronaVirus #Corona #Hope #Health #Music #worldwide #confinement #Pray #InJesusName
#HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge 🌎🤲 I love this challenge @tylerperry started! Such a beautiful way to unite the world through music in trying times and give faith that there is light at the end of this tunnel. – – Feel free to add to this in your own language and nominate others to join in spreading some light and hope! I nominate @jackconwaymusic @jessicalaurencurve @zanecarney @thatgirlbishop @cailinrusso @carideeenglish @leonbridgesofficial @mrjacobbanks • • • • • #quarantinechallenge #instachallenge #singersofinstagram #upandcomingartist #singersongwriter #losangelesmusicians #hesgotthewholeworldinhishands #thistooshallpass #spreadlove #quarantinelife #singingchallenge #musicgram #instacover
Morning or night, they all running together lately… 🌞 🌝 I didn’t even know he was recording at first.. I wasn’t ready, but I love the rawness of the moment.. This is quarantine life on most days.. #coconutoil #massage #sing #blackboyjoy #hesgotthewholeworldinhishands #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge