All the Amazing #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge Clips You Need to WATCH 😍

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Social media has become a great tool, not only to pass across messages, but to connect during this trying period. It has helped put smiles on several faces.

Hollywood actor and producer Tyler Perry started a challenge tagged #HesGotTheWholeWorld, aimed at spreading hope.

The challenge currently has hundreds of thousands of people in participation.

Kicking off the challenge, he said he wanted to start something to make everyone “feel better,” and challenged others to add to it.

We’ve compiled some for you to listen to, give you a great smile all day long!

Watch!

View this post on Instagram

@amandamalela ___________________________________________________ Aidez-nous à répendre l'évangile ✝️ • "aimez" cette publication ❤️ • Commentez 💬 • Partagez 👫 Envoyez-nous un message si vous souhaitez figurer sur notre page 📥 Suivez @Africagospel 🌍 Africa is the mother of humanity, 🌍 and like all mothers in this world, at this time when fear besieges us and illness wants to divide us, "mama Africa" ​​through our voices 🗣 joins the rest of the world to pray in song 🎶 : unity, healing and hope for her children of all colors and from all horizons ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏿🙏 TAG @tylerperry in the comment section👇🏽🎉 • • L’Afrique est la mère de l’humanité, 🌍 et comme toutes les mères de ce monde, en ce moment où la peur nous assiège et la maladie veut nous diviser, « mama Africa » à travers nos voix 🗣 se joint au reste du monde pour prier en chanson 🎶 : l’unité, la guérison et l’espoir pour ses enfants de toutes les couleurs et de tous les horizons… ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏿🙏 TAGGUE @tylerperry dans les commentaires👇🏽🎉 #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge #hesgotthewholeworldinhishands #tylerperry #CONGO #BELGIUM #Africa #Europe #belgique #unity #god #Love #spreadlove #Covid19 #CoronaVirus #Corona #Hope #Health #Music #worldwide #confinement #Pray #InJesusName

A post shared by AFRICA GOSPEL 🌍 (@africagospel) on

View this post on Instagram

#HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge 🌎🤲 I love this challenge @tylerperry started! Such a beautiful way to unite the world through music in trying times and give faith that there is light at the end of this tunnel. – – Feel free to add to this in your own language and nominate others to join in spreading some light and hope! I nominate @jackconwaymusic @jessicalaurencurve @zanecarney @thatgirlbishop @cailinrusso @carideeenglish @leonbridgesofficial @mrjacobbanks • • • • • #quarantinechallenge #instachallenge #singersofinstagram #upandcomingartist #singersongwriter #losangelesmusicians #hesgotthewholeworldinhishands #thistooshallpass #spreadlove #quarantinelife #singingchallenge #musicgram #instacover

A post shared by Rayana Ragan (@rayanaragan) on

View this post on Instagram

🕊 #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge

A post shared by SHYRAMUSIC (@shyramusic__) on

