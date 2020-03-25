These Old & Fun Dance Steps will Leave You Nostalgic 😉 | WATCH

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Nigerian music has certainly evolved over the years. Remember those fun and crazy tunes everyone was always nodding and dancing to?

Have you ever thought to yourself: why have I stopped making those fun and crazy dance steps? The truth is, every day a new track drops, and it’s always better than the last. Permit us to take you down memory lane of some of those dance steps that everyone who grew up in the 1990s-2000s will definitely relate to.

Are you ready?

Leggo!

Awilo Longomba

Alanta

Azonto

 

Kukere

 

Shoki

 

Shakiti Bobo

 

Legbegbe

 

Zanku

 

Which dance step was your fave? Do share with us in the comment section?

BN TV

