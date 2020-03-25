These Old & Fun Dance Steps will Leave You Nostalgic 😉 | WATCH

Nigerian music has certainly evolved over the years. Remember those fun and crazy tunes everyone was always nodding and dancing to?

Have you ever thought to yourself: why have I stopped making those fun and crazy dance steps? The truth is, every day a new track drops, and it’s always better than the last. Permit us to take you down memory lane of some of those dance steps that everyone who grew up in the 1990s-2000s will definitely relate to.

Are you ready?

Leggo!

Awilo Longomba

Alanta

Azonto

Kukere

Shoki

Shakiti Bobo

Legbegbe

Zanku

Which dance step was your fave? Do share with us in the comment section?