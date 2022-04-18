Catch all the Fun & Beauty of Ijeoma & Kachi’s White Wedding

Oh, how we love weddings! We just can never get enough of how happy seeing two smitten people choose to spend the rest of their lives in each other’s arms makes us feel. Today, we feast on that beauty of love, thanks to Ijeoma and Kachi.

The love birds who met at both their cousin’s wedding have now had their own wedding! If you missed this beautiful love story and their sweet #BNBling moment, you should totally catch up here. The pair exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony with friends, family and loved ones all present to share in their joy.

Ijeoma was such an exquisite bride in her gorgeous lace wedding dress. Her reception and after-party outfits were equally so beautiful! Kachi also came through all suave and dapper. The #AgudosiAtLast white wedding came with lots of fun, laughter and love, and we bet you can’t wait to savour all of it!

Enjoy Ijeoma and Kachi’s white wedding below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Bride: @dr_nech

Makeup: @revysbeauty

Hairstylist: @marieghold

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

Photography: @emmanuellaphotosgallery | @ad.weddings

Makeup: @Revysbeauty

Stylist: @Xtrabrides

Hairstylist: @Mariegold

Planner: @etalevents