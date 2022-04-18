Connect with us

Weddings

Catch all the Fun & Beauty of Ijeoma & Kachi's White Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Easter Weekend With all The Amazing Features From This Week

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah’s Pre-Wedding Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels

Weddings

Khadijah & Tunde Met at a Wedding Party - See Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

“Final Lap” - Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah Are Counting Down to #UndeniablyYours2022

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 406

BN TV Relationships Weddings

Is Marriage Overrated? Watch the Season Finale of "Frankly Speaking"

Weddings

From The Mosque to IG & Then Forever! Enjoy The #BTSloveaffair

Weddings

Of Love, Colours & Beauty! Enjoy Nonye & Ayo's Wedding Photos

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Rita Dominic Is Counting Down to Her Wedding Day | See Photos from Her Bridal Shower

Weddings

Catch all the Fun & Beauty of Ijeoma & Kachi’s White Wedding

Published

20 hours ago

 on

Oh, how we love weddings! We just can never get enough of how happy seeing two smitten people choose to spend the rest of their lives in each other’s arms makes us feel. Today, we feast on that beauty of love, thanks to Ijeoma and Kachi.

The love birds who met at both their cousin’s wedding have now had their own wedding! If you missed this beautiful love story and their sweet #BNBling moment, you should totally catch up here. The pair exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony with friends, family and loved ones all present to share in their joy.

Ijeoma was such an exquisite bride in her gorgeous lace wedding dress. Her reception and after-party outfits were equally so beautiful! Kachi also came through all suave and dapper. The #AgudosiAtLast white wedding came with lots of fun, laughter and love, and we bet you can’t wait to savour all of it!

Enjoy Ijeoma and Kachi’s white wedding below.

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride@dr_nech
Makeup@revysbeauty
Hairstylist@marieghold
Dress@xtrabrideslagos
Photography@emmanuellaphotosgallery@ad.weddings
Makeup: @Revysbeauty
Stylist: @Xtrabrides
Hairstylist: @Mariegold
Planner: @etalevents

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria
css.php