BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Easter Weekend With all The Amazing Features From This Week

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to our favourite day of the week. Trust you’re as excited as we are! It’s not just a regular weekend, but the Easter weekend, so that men’s more time to relax, have fun and as usual, take in the beauty of love!

It’s been raining love in the entertainment scene like everywhere else, and we’re loving every bit of it. Coupled with all the exciting news of our faves getting hitched, having their bridal showers and so on, we’ve also got beautiful wedding features, heartwarming stories, amazing pre-wedding photos, top-notch bridal inspo and everything else in between.

If you have missed out on any of the fun we had in the past week, there’s no cause for alarm. We’ve always got you covered. We’ve compiled your list of all the amazing features we had this week for you to enjoy. Remember to click on the title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

It’s #AgudosiAtLast! Catch all the Beauty of Ijeoma & Kachi’s White Wedding

Amara & IK were Members of a Teens Bridal Party 17 Years ago! See The #Jolden2022 Igbo Trad

He Asked & She Said Yes – Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are Engaged!

Thanks to a Family Introduction, Judith & Damian ate Set For The Aisle!

It’s a Sierra Leonean – Nigerian Merger! Enjoy Balu & Kenny’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Relish The Pure Chemistry in Seralyn & David’s Pre-wedding Shoot

From a Delivery to Forever Love! Lisa & Nonso’s Love Story Will Make You Smile

Kemi Adetiba & Her Forever Boo, Oscar Henan-Ackah are Bringing Colour to Our Day With Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Ezinne & Samson Met on a Staff Bus – Now, They’re Getting Hitched!

Take in all the Feels of Dami & Patrick’s Beautiful Honeymoon in the Maldives

Rita Dominic’s Bridal Shower Was One For The Books!

 

Get Inspired For a Fabulous Big Day With This Bridal Shoot

Dear Muslim Bride-to-be, Stun Like a Queen on Your Nikkah With This Beauty Look

Igbo Brides-to-be, Get in Here! This Beauty Look Was Made For You

Gbagyi Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look Was Made For You!

This Simple & Alluring Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Big Day

Get Your Civil Wedding Slay on Lock With This Chic Beauty Look

Adunola & Yusuf’s Chemistry and Style in This Video is Everything!

The Countdown Has Begun! This Video From Rita Dominic’s Bridal Shower Has Us Giddy

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman are Setting Our Mood For the Week

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

