Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah’s Pre-Wedding Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels

It’s raining love and wedding bells on the entertainment scene and we absolutely love it! About 2 months ago, the uber-talented Nollywood Director and Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba announced that she was engaged to the love of her life, Oscar Heman-Ackah and we all couldn’t contain our joy.

Today, we’ve got more reason to be excited and giddy. As their big day draws near, the sweethearts have released beautiful photos from their pre-wedding shoot and it’s giving us all the feels! We can absolutely feel the love and chemistry that this two share and we’ve just got to root for them.

See their photos below:

Credits

Bride-to-be: @kemiadetiba
Groom-to-be@oscarhemanackah
Photography @remiadetiba
Photography Assist@olubunmi_adetiba
Styling@ikechukwuurum@deangelictouchstylist
Hair@vaavavoom
Makeup@makeupbyadebukola

