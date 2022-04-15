Offset, Cardi B & their Kids are “Rapped In Love” for Essence Magazine



It’s a family Affair! Cardi B, Offset and their kids Kulture, Wave, Kody, and Jordan— cover for Essence’s May/June issue, “Rapped in Love.”

Inside the issue, the couple talk about their blended family and much more!

Read excerpts from the interview below.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met [Offset’s] kids,” Cardi told Essence. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship […] When I first got pregnant, a lot of people used to be on some ‘You’re a fourth baby mom’ shit. But when I had my baby, I felt like things were going to be alright, because I know the type of man that he is with his kids. It’s hard for me to explain, but I see how much he loves his kids and how passionate he is about his kids, and I love that.”

Cardi B wants to build a close relationship with her other children, and Offset doesn’t think that is bad.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he says. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Cardi also complimented her husband on being a wonderful father.

“When I first got pregnant, a lot of people used to be on some ‘You’re a fourth baby mom’ sh-t. But when I had my baby, I felt like things were going to be alright, because I know the type of man that he is with his kids. It’s hard for me to explain, but I see how much he loves his kids and how passionate he is about his kids, and I love that.”

Credits:

Photographer: @abdmstudio

Stylist for Cardi B: @kollincarter

Stylist for Offset and the children: @shexshe

Senior Entertainment Editor: @be_vic

Video: @jeanlondondia

Motion: @profoundly_imani