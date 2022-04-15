Scoop
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Family is Beyond Adorable on the New Ebony Magazine Cover
It’s a stunning family affair as actress and musician Teyana Taylor and professional basket player Iman Shumpert and their daughters – Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert grace the cover of Ebony Magazine.
In this issue, the couple talks about black love, Iman said:
“Black love looks like the pain you share with someone else, so it’s not as heavy. It means unconditional love because you’re going to celebrate together when it doesn’t hurt anymore. It’s affectionate and unapologetic; it is bold and needed in a world full of hate. I love Black love.” – Iman
In the photos taken for the magazine, each family member is styled in neutral and nude-toned outfits plus minimal makeup as their natural features are front and centre, celebrating their effortless yet striking beauty.
In building generational wealth, Teyana admits:
“We’re working to build generational wealth. We’re young and what I respect about Iman and I’s dynamic is that we empower and push one another to be better versions of ourselves all across the board.”
Here is Teyana’s post from her Instagram celebrating the beautiful occasion with a carousel of photos and videos.
View this post on Instagram
Read the full story here on ebony.com.
