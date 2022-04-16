BN Cuisine: This Yummy Fish Taco Recipe By Chef Fregz Will Inspire Your Meal Ideas This Easter!

Chef and Cuisine content creator Gbubemi Fregene mostly known as Chef Fregz is back with yet another delectable and healthy recipe. This time, the Nigerian Chef dropped a fish taco recipe that will have you itching to include this exciting meal in your easter meal plans for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

He carefully lays out the ingredients in the video and he also wrote on his channel:

These delicious fish flatbreads are the perfect take on fish tacos meets an Indian roast yoghurt chicken or fish. This is perfect for chilled Friday nights or when you have people over but want it to be super casual but super delicious too! This is the recipe for you!

Enjoy the full video below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African lifestyle and fashion now!