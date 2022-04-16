Adekunle Gold Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this GUAP Magazine Feature

Super talented Afrobeat star Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Gold and AG Baby, is a sight to behold in a recent feature by GUAP Magazine.

For this feature, Adekunle talks to the publication about his latest album Catch Me If You Can, career trajectory, musical inspiration, and much more.

As seen in the magazine shoot, styled by the talented Ramario Chevoy, Adekunle is rocking some stunning pieces by African designers.

In the first look the publication unveils, Adekunle dons a vibrant kimono shirt and wide-leg pants from Sierra Leonean ethical fashion brand Sydney-Davies which he pairs with green footwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramario Chevoy 🇯🇲🇲🇸 (@ramariochevoy)

For his second look, Adekunle opts for a cream Tokyo James blazer and green Diesel leather pants. The syle star completed his ensemble with statement gold jewellery from Lucky Little Blighters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramario Chevoy 🇯🇲🇲🇸 (@ramariochevoy)

For his third look, Adekunle is rocking another Tokyo James piece. This time it’s a two-piece print set. He finished the look off with a multi-layered gold chain and matching earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramario Chevoy 🇯🇲🇲🇸 (@ramariochevoy)

For his fourth and final look, Adekunle looks fantastic in a suede print shirt from Udara Couture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramario Chevoy 🇯🇲🇲🇸 (@ramariochevoy)

Click here for the full interview with GUAP

Credits

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle