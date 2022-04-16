Style
Adekunle Gold Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this GUAP Magazine Feature
Super talented Afrobeat star Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Gold and AG Baby, is a sight to behold in a recent feature by GUAP Magazine.
For this feature, Adekunle talks to the publication about his latest album Catch Me If You Can, career trajectory, musical inspiration, and much more.
As seen in the magazine shoot, styled by the talented Ramario Chevoy, Adekunle is rocking some stunning pieces by African designers.
In the first look the publication unveils, Adekunle dons a vibrant kimono shirt and wide-leg pants from Sierra Leonean ethical fashion brand Sydney-Davies which he pairs with green footwear.
For his second look, Adekunle opts for a cream Tokyo James blazer and green Diesel leather pants. The syle star completed his ensemble with statement gold jewellery from Lucky Little Blighters.
For his third look, Adekunle is rocking another Tokyo James piece. This time it’s a two-piece print set. He finished the look off with a multi-layered gold chain and matching earrings.
For his fourth and final look, Adekunle looks fantastic in a suede print shirt from Udara Couture.
Click here for the full interview with GUAP
Credits
Creative Direction: @g__l__o__
Styling: @ramariochevoy
Words: @sophia.nh
Outfits: @udaracouture, @tokyojamess, @sydney.davies.man_
