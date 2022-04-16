Connect with us

Adekunle Gold Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this GUAP Magazine Feature

BN Cuisine: This Yummy Fish Taco Recipe By Chef Fregz Will Inspire Your Meal Ideas This Easter!

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Family is Beyond Adorable on the New Ebony Magazine Cover

Style Stars Plus Vibrant Colours Equals Spring Perfection on #BellaStylista: Issue 187

Fact: This Ozinna Anumudu x Oama Edit Is Too Good To Miss!

Here’s Every Reason To Love Violet Ezedimora's Chic Baby Bump Style

See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 120

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 406

Rihanna & Her Growing Baby Bump Cover the Latest Issue of Vogue Magazine

These Fashion Moments from Powede Awujo will inspire your Week in Style

Published

24 seconds ago

 on

Super talented Afrobeat star Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Gold and AG Baby, is a sight to behold in a recent feature by GUAP Magazine.

For this feature, Adekunle talks to the publication about his latest album Catch Me If You Can, career trajectory, musical inspiration, and much more.

As seen in the magazine shoot, styled by the talented Ramario Chevoy, Adekunle is rocking some stunning pieces by African designers.

In the first look the publication unveils, Adekunle dons a vibrant kimono shirt and wide-leg pants from Sierra Leonean ethical fashion brand Sydney-Davies which he pairs with green footwear.

For his second look, Adekunle opts for a cream Tokyo James blazer and green Diesel leather pants. The syle star completed his ensemble with statement gold jewellery from Lucky Little Blighters.

For his third look, Adekunle is rocking another Tokyo James piece. This time it’s a two-piece print set. He finished the look off with a multi-layered gold chain and matching earrings.

For his fourth and final look, Adekunle looks fantastic in a suede print shirt from Udara Couture.

Click here for the full interview with GUAP

Credits

Photographer@shenellkennedy
Creative Direction@g__l__o__
Styling@ramariochevoy
Words@sophia.nh
Outfits@udaracouture@tokyojamess@sydney.davies.man_

Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

