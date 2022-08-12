Lori Harvey Shares Her Relationship Green Flags And What She’s Learned From Dating

In the debut episode of Bumble‘s “Luv2SeeIt,” 25-year-old model Lori Harvey sat down with her longtime friend and show host Teyana Taylor to discuss her dating life. The Beautypreneur talked about her “red flags” and “green flags” for getting serious with someone.

Lori, who recently ended her relationship with “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan, revealed how almost getting married at a young age made her realise she needed to get out there, try new things, and date on her terms.

On her green flags and red flags, what she loves versus what she can’t deal with:

Green, I would say just like transparency and openness, communication. Not trying to beat around the bush or act like you want something that you maybe really don’t. Like really you’ve got 20 other people you’re entertaining. Just be open and honest about what it is and what you’re doing. I feel like that gives you a conscious opportunity about what you want to do.

If you’re too close to your exes, that’s a red flag. I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s gonna compromise my peace and happiness, so I think just taking control, making sure you maintain your power, don’t give your power away to anybody… is the key to truly being happy in or out of a relationship.

On how she’s working on herself:

I was a horrible communicator and didn’t know. I didn’t realize it was that bad, but I learned. So that’s been something that I’ve actively been working on.

On how her almost getting married made her realise she needed to get out there, try new things, and date on her terms:

I almost got married very young so I think after that it made me be like, I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself. I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I feel like I hadn’t really experienced life. So I think at that point then I was like, ok, I’m about to date on my terms. However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.