Mary Remmy & Jason Njoku Are Getting Married Again ❤️

Photo Credit: @boboiso

Mary Remmy Njoku is getting married for the second time in a few days—to her husband, Jason Njoku, to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The Nollywood actress and her husband, who is the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv, who married in Lagos state on August 18, 2012, are planning their second wedding in The Maldives, which would be attended by their close friends. Mary Njoku’s close spotted on her bridal train are Mary Lazarus, Uche Ogbodo, Moyo Lawal, and Emmanuella Remmy.

They are the proud parents of three children: Jason, born in 2013, Annabelle, born in 2015, and Amber, born in 2017.

Experience the countdown to D-Day in all its glory!

 

Congrats to the Njokus!

