Joseph Benjamin & Pearl Thusi Star in Mo Abudu’s “Her Perfect Life” | Watch the Teaser

Celebrated filmmaker Mo Abudu is is bringing her latest film, “Her Perfect Life,” to audiences worldwide with its upcoming release on Apple TV this November 1st. Marking Mo’s screenwriting and directorial debut, “Her Perfect Life“ is one of her two short films that address mental health.

Alongside “Iyawo Mi” (My Wife), these films explore the complexities of mental well-being in Nigerian society, exploring both personal struggles and broader societal pressures

“Her Perfect Life“ tells the story of Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim, a successful 39-year-old who seems to have it all: a thriving career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two lovely children. Yet, behind this façade of perfection, she battles a deep inner turmoil that drives her to question whether her life is worth living.

The film stars Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin, with a supporting cast including Omawunmi Dada, Uzor Osimkpa, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus.

