Check Out the Official Poster for Mo Abudu's Short Film "Her Perfect Life"

Stephanie Linus is Producing a Film “When Women Were Counted” based on the Aba Women's Protest

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

Kemi Adetiba teases Three Upcoming Titles - "Welcome To The Fourth," "To Kill A Monkey," & "King of Boys 3"

"BEEF" – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Adekusibe Ogunmokun: With "Gangs of Lagos," Nollywood is Creating World-Class Films

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian media mogul and filmmaker, Mo Abudu has shared the official poster for her forthcoming short film “Her Perfect Life.” The film, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Short Film Corner and the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, tackles the issue of mental health.

The movie tells the story of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, played by Pearl Thusi, a successful woman who appears to have everything in life but is secretly struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. The film explores the unseen mental health challenges that people living seemingly perfect lives can face and aims to raise awareness about the issue.

In addition to Pearl Thusi, the film also stars Joseph Benjamin, Omowunmi Dada, Uzor Osimpka, and Mary Lazarus. The poster photography was captured by Kelechi Amadi-Obi, featuring the lead cast and Thusi.

“Her Perfect Life” is one of the first two titles under Mo Abudu’s new label on Mo Abudu Films slate, the other being “Iyawo Mi (My Wife).” Both films have been selected to screen at the Cannes Short Film Corner, which is intended to showcase new directing talent, and the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, which runs from August 4-12.

Watch the trailer below:

 

