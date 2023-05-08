Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch: "Queen Charlotte" Star Arséma Thomas Shares Her Favourite Nigerian Things

BN TV

Chic & Elegant DIY Hairstyles for Naturalistas | Watch

BN TV Inspired

Watch the New Episode of “Healing With Maria”

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Shares Everything She Eats in a Day in this Fun Video with Harper's BAZAAR

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for “Young, Famous & African” Season 2 is Here!

BN TV Events Music

Tiwa Savage Delivers Stunning Performance of “Keys To The Kingdom” at the Coronation Concert | Watch

BN TV

Juliana Olayode Takes Over Ify's Kitchen To Make Oha Soup With Her Sweeter Recipe | WATCH

BN TV Living

Here's Dolapo Grey's Recipe for Waterleaf Soup | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Maria Chike chats with Chude Jideonwo on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

BN TV Inspired

Ezinne Okonkwo of Dewdrops Cake shares Her Inspiring Journey to Success on Omon's Couch

BN TV

Watch: “Queen Charlotte” Star Arséma Thomas Shares Her Favourite Nigerian Things

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Netflix team caught up with Arséma Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas, the talented Nigerian-Ethiopian actress who portrays Lady Danbury in the popular Netflix series “Queen Charlotte.” In the interview, she expressed her love for Nigerian culture and shared some of her favourite Naija things.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How Do You Measure Career Success?

Listen! There’s Nothing Funny About Heartbreaks

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Importance of Adequate Information in the Real Estate Sector

Are Your Friends Your Money Bag? 
css.php