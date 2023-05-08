BN TV
Watch: “Queen Charlotte” Star Arséma Thomas Shares Her Favourite Nigerian Things
Netflix team caught up with Arséma Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas, the talented Nigerian-Ethiopian actress who portrays Lady Danbury in the popular Netflix series “Queen Charlotte.” In the interview, she expressed her love for Nigerian culture and shared some of her favourite Naija things.
Watch:
When Arsema Adeoluwayemi Thomas isn’t playing the young Lady Danbury in #QueenCharlotte, she is vibing to Fela while feasting on Moin Moin, her favorite Naija dish 💕 pic.twitter.com/pJn4cVioJE
— Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) May 7, 2023