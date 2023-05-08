Watch the New Episode of “Healing With Maria”



Reality TV star Maria Chike Benjamin has launched a new episode of her wellness show, “Healing With Maria,” featuring a guest named Happiness Emmanuel.

In this deeply emotional episode, Happiness opens up about her experience as a survivor of domestic violence inflicted by her mother, stepmother, and family members. She talks about the emotional and physical abuse that she went through, which negatively affected her mental health and overall well-being.

Despite the challenges, Happiness found the courage to break free from the cycle of abuse and began the healing process.

Watch: