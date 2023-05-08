Connect with us

BN TV Inspired

Watch the New Episode of “Healing With Maria”

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch: "Queen Charlotte" Star Arséma Thomas Shares Her Favourite Nigerian Things

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Shares Everything She Eats in a Day in this Fun Video with Harper's BAZAAR

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for “Young, Famous & African” Season 2 is Here!

BN TV Events Music

Tiwa Savage Delivers Stunning Performance of “Keys To The Kingdom” at the Coronation Concert | Watch

BN TV

Juliana Olayode Takes Over Ify's Kitchen To Make Oha Soup With Her Sweeter Recipe | WATCH

BN TV Living

Here's Dolapo Grey's Recipe for Waterleaf Soup | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Maria Chike chats with Chude Jideonwo on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

BN TV Inspired

Ezinne Okonkwo of Dewdrops Cake shares Her Inspiring Journey to Success on Omon's Couch

BN TV

A Simple Way To Make The Famous West African Fried Pastry — Akara

BN TV

Watch the New Episode of “Healing With Maria”

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Reality TV star Maria Chike Benjamin has launched a new episode of her wellness show, “Healing With Maria,” featuring a guest named Happiness Emmanuel.

In this deeply emotional episode, Happiness opens up about her experience as a survivor of domestic violence inflicted by her mother, stepmother, and family members. She talks about the emotional and physical abuse that she went through, which negatively affected her mental health and overall well-being.

Despite the challenges, Happiness found the courage to break free from the cycle of abuse and began the healing process.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How Do You Measure Career Success?

Listen! There’s Nothing Funny About Heartbreaks

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Importance of Adequate Information in the Real Estate Sector

Are Your Friends Your Money Bag? 
css.php