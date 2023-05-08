Ayra Starr Shares Everything She Eats in a Day in this Fun Video with Harper’s BAZAAR

Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a superstar singer looks like? Ayra Starr has spilled the beans on everything she eats in a day! In a recent video with Harper’s BAZAAR, the superstar singer gave fans an inside look into her daily food routine.

Starting her day with a delicious vanilla iced latte, Ayra revealed that she loves to keep it simple with fried yams and eggs for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner. And when she finds a meal she loves, she’ll eat it repeatedly until she gets sick of it. She also has a deep love for any meal with rice in it and revealed that instant ramen noodles have saved her life when she’s on the go.

Watch the video below: