The Official Trailer for “Young, Famous & African” Season 2 is Here!

Netflix has shared the official trailer for the second season of the reality TV series “Young, Famous, & African.”

Following the success of its first season, which provided insights into the lives and loves of African celebrities, the series is back with even more drama and excitement.

In this new season, tensions rise and friendships are put to the ultimate test as new faces Bonang Matheba, Luis Munana, and Fantana show up and show off in the sneak peek of the hit series and promise to enthral audiences with their inclusion into the A-list crew.

As described by one of the show’s stars, Khanyi Mbau, “Things are about to get messy!”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the antics of this season’s cast, which includes the likes of Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Zari Hassan, 2Baba, Kayleigh Schwark, Fantana, and Luis Munana.

Season two of “Young, Famous, and African” launches exclusively on Netflix on May 19, 2023, worldwide.

Watch: