Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for “Young, Famous & African” Season 2 is Here!

BN TV Events Music

Tiwa Savage Delivers Stunning Performance of “Keys To The Kingdom” at the Coronation Concert | Watch

BN TV

Juliana Olayode Takes Over Ify's Kitchen To Make Oha Soup With Her Sweeter Recipe | WATCH

BN TV Living

Here's Dolapo Grey's Recipe for Waterleaf Soup | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Maria Chike chats with Chude Jideonwo on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

BN TV Inspired

Ezinne Okonkwo of Dewdrops Cake shares Her Inspiring Journey to Success on Omon's Couch

BN TV

A Simple Way To Make The Famous West African Fried Pastry — Akara

BN TV

Zeelicious Foods’ Egusi Soup Recipe Is A Must Try!

BN TV Comedy

10 Skits by Gilmore That Perfectly Capture the Nigerian Experience

BN TV Living

Ditch the Tomatoes & Try Something New with Ify's Mouthwatering Carrot Stew Recipe!

BN TV

The Official Trailer for “Young, Famous & African” Season 2 is Here!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Netflix has shared the official trailer for the second season of the reality TV series “Young, Famous, & African.”

Following the success of its first season, which provided insights into the lives and loves of African celebrities, the series is back with even more drama and excitement.

In this new season, tensions rise and friendships are put to the ultimate test as new faces Bonang Matheba, Luis Munana, and Fantana show up and show off in the sneak peek of the hit series and promise to enthral audiences with their inclusion into the A-list crew.

As described by one of the show’s stars, Khanyi Mbau, “Things are about to get messy!”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the antics of this season’s cast, which includes the likes of Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Zari Hassan, 2Baba, Kayleigh Schwark, Fantana, and Luis Munana.

Season two of “Young, Famous, and African” launches exclusively on Netflix on May 19, 2023, worldwide.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php