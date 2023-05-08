“I want to be gardened” – What’s Your Favorite Line from Queen Charlotte?

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton,” get ready to fall in love again with the latest spin-off, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” From steamy romance to laugh-out-loud moments and an incredible soundtrack, this new series has everything we love about the original show. But what’s really caught the attention of fans are the memorable lines that leave us feeling all the feels.

Fans of the series have taken to Twitter to share some of their favourite quotes from “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” Do you have a favourite line already?

Check them out!

Him: I am a madman. I am a danger. In my mind there are different worlds creeping in. The heavens and the earth collide. I do not know where I am. Her: George. I will stand with you between the heavens and the Earth. I will tell you where you are. Do you love me? Good God. — Ms. Munch. (@bebeidiyonce) May 8, 2023

my favorite lines from queen charlotte : “i will stand with you between the heavens and the earth, do you love me.” “my heart calls your name.” “i want to be gardened.” “who could I ever find who would be free to spend a lifetime with met” “venus is indoors” — ms. harry styles (@Adesewa_x) May 5, 2023

The dialogue in Queen Charlotte’s Bridgerton story, my goodness! I can still hear the words in my head. — he calls you father (@Duunsin) May 7, 2023

The lines in Queen Charlotte are priceless. This one triggers: "Footmen, horsemen, guardsmen, yet no man. No gentleman." pic.twitter.com/IIbxolF3BB — The Mayowa Tijani (@OluwamayowaTJ) May 6, 2023

Ranking my fav lines from ‘Queen Charlotte: A bridgerton story’

1. Sorrows, Sorrows. Prayers.

2. I do not remember names, I am female.

3. There is womanly work afoot. — 0reoluwa (@0reoluwa_aj) May 5, 2023

“I will stand between the heavens and the earth and I will tell you where you are.” Whew. #QueenCharlotte THAT was a LINE. — Tiger AJ Ray (@TigerAJRay) May 8, 2023

“yes, your line will live on”

“our line” “you did not go over the wall”

“no, george i did not go over the wall” #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/rCoiAh3xuf — mili 🧸 (@milistilinski) May 5, 2023

I‘m sorry but the „my heart calls your name“ line is so special to me #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/03BKMUnHE9 — 𝐚𝐧𝐚.🪐 wifey‘s day (@serenayswife) May 6, 2023

let me tell y’all something, this scene and that last line made my brain stutter. like a full on error code of 404.#QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/ZQKN39uCY5 — s u n n y (@starshowers89) May 7, 2023

"George. Farmer George." he recognized it. "Hide from the heavens." he recognized it. "Your line" she said "Our line" he said "Thankyou" both said they kissed they held hands and it was so heart warming #QueenCharlotte #QueenCharlotteNetflix pic.twitter.com/jqLnfflZyd — hamna 🐚📚 ✨ (@loveadamcarlsen) May 4, 2023

King George is so fine

"My Heart call your name"

I love all these old school love lines ❤️#QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/h6bGT8lvo8 — Oyinloye (@Oyinloyegleek) May 6, 2023

Queen Charlotte: We did it. Your line will go on. King George: Our line. Me: #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/CofrDQPi9s — Lilly Santiago (@LillyMSantiago) May 6, 2023

“Our line”

One of these days I will shut up about them but it’s not today #queencharlotte pic.twitter.com/E6A3fnabj1 — kea🦋QC SPOILERS! (@thatskay2you) May 8, 2023

The entire first scene when we meet #QueenCharlotte kids is hilarious. Every single line is a petty drag. Every. Single. Oneeee. pic.twitter.com/Q38TmmKTpz — Sorrows. Prayers. (@shann_i_yam) May 8, 2023

the love confession in the new queen charlotte bridgerton show having the line “my heart calls your name” bitch what the fuck pic.twitter.com/stENdCW82G — JOANNA (@Jobazzle) May 8, 2023

“I do not remember names, I am female.” is an underrated line in this series 😂 #QueenCharlotte — A Real Housewives Connoisseur (@Soup_ofthe_DEJA) May 8, 2023

When Queen Charlotte told King George "Your line will live on" and he replied "Our line" 🥹🥹🥹🥹 #QueenCharlotte https://t.co/3azb2F4QfL — ⭕{Iveren Audu}⭕ (@ivyaudu) May 7, 2023

“i’m very good at buttons.” when i tell you i started sweating and giggling and screaming!! on my fourth watch of #queencharlotte and they better give whoever wrote that line ALL the money — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) May 5, 2023

Shonda Rhymes with the pick up lines in Queen Charlotte. I will stand with you between the Heavens and the Earth, Do you love me. — Dera Dorin🔱🔱🔱🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@DeraDorin) May 7, 2023