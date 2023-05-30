Style
Arsema Thomas Is a Major Style Star In African Fashion Brands
A few weeks ago, the press tour for Shondaland‘s original TV show, featuring characters created by Julia Quinn and centered around Queen Charlotte, took off with great anticipation. During this exciting event Arsema Thomas, a talented Nigerian-Ethiopian actress in the supporting cast, graced both the cameras and the red carpet with some remarkable African designer fashion.
From the series’ premiere in South Africa to the digital press rounds, Arsema captivated everyone’s attention by donning glamorous ensembles from esteemed designers across the African continent. Notably, she showcased stunning creations from Nigerian fashion houses like Cute Saint and Nkwo, as well as remarkable pieces from South African designers like Viviers Studio. Prepare to be mesmerized by every exquisite look worn on this global press tour.
Arsema Thomas in KWASI Paul
View this post on Instagram
Arsema Thomas in Ezokhetho
View this post on Instagram
Arsema Thomas in Nkwo
View this post on Instagram
Arsema Thomas in Viviers Studio
Arsema Thomas in A Gold Viviers Jumpsuit
Arsema Thomas in Cute Saint
View this post on Instagram
Arsema Thomas in Amanda Laird Cherry
Arsema Thomas in Laurence Airline
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Arsema Thomas in Lulla House
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Styling by @luciellis @amyzamaa and @fromwheretowear and @studiojulienne
Hair by @milesjeffrieshair @thewallgroup
Make up by @kymberberry
Designers @laurenceairlineofficial @brandonblackwoodnyc @nkwo_official @lulla.house @viviers.studio @alc_woman @ezokhetho @cutesaint.ng @kwasipaulofficial