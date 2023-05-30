Arsema Thomas Is a Major Style Star In African Fashion Brands

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A few weeks ago, the press tour for Shondaland‘s original TV show, featuring characters created by Julia Quinn and centered around Queen Charlotte, took off with great anticipation. During this exciting event Arsema Thomas, a talented Nigerian-Ethiopian actress in the supporting cast, graced both the cameras and the red carpet with some remarkable African designer fashion. 

From the series’ premiere in South Africa to the digital press rounds, Arsema captivated everyone’s attention by donning glamorous ensembles from esteemed designers across the African continent. Notably, she showcased stunning creations from Nigerian fashion houses like Cute Saint and Nkwo, as well as remarkable pieces from South African designers like Viviers Studio. Prepare to be mesmerized by every exquisite look worn on this global press tour.

Arsema Thomas in KWASI Paul

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hair By Susy (@hairbysusy)

Arsema Thomas in Ezokhetho

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ezokhetho (@ezokhetho)

Arsema Thomas in Nkwo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NKWO (@nkwo_official)

Arsema Thomas in Viviers Studio

Arsema Thomas in A Gold Viviers Jumpsuit

Arsema Thomas in Cute Saint

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by arséma thomas fan (@arsemaupdates)

Arsema Thomas in Amanda Laird Cherry

 

Arsema Thomas in Laurence Airline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JULIENNE (@studiojulienne)

Arsema Thomas in Lulla House

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LUL’LA HOUSE (@lulla.house)

 

 

Credits

Styling by @luciellis @amyzamaa and @fromwheretowear and @studiojulienne

Hair by @milesjeffrieshair @thewallgroup
Make up by @kymberberry

Designers @laurenceairlineofficial @brandonblackwoodnyc @nkwo_official @lulla.house @viviers.studio @alc_woman @ezokhetho @cutesaint.ng @kwasipaulofficial

 

