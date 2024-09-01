Connect with us

Nigerian Artiste Recreates Queen Charlotte's Signature Hairdo With A Twist | WATCH

Dearest gentle stylista!

Shondaland’s original TV show written by Shonda RhimesBridgerton set in the Regency era and airing on Netflix is a fan’s favourite. Talented creative makeup and hair artist ThatGirlDami in a stunning display of artistry and creativity, has recreated the hairdo of the older Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton.

The blonde hairstyle, known for its towering height and intricate detailing, perfectly captures the regality and opulence that defined Queen Charlotte’s character. Watch the process below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THATGIRLLTD (@thatgirldami)

Dami added her twist:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THATGIRLLTD (@thatgirldami)

Hair Artist: @thatgirldami

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

