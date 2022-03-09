The Highly-Anticipated “Bridgerton” Season 2 Trailer is Finally Here!

Netflix has released the latest trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Bridgerton“, ahead of its premiere on the streaming platform on March 25.

Based on Julia Quinn‘s second novel, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” “Bridgerton” season 2 is about Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his love life, as well as his desire to keep the Bridgerton name by finding a good wife. This season’s cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie, and more, as shown in the three-minute trailer.

Ahead of season two, Lady Whistledown previously shared the message: “I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities. “

Watch the trailer below.