Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Lilian Esoro Turns Up The Glam Factor For Her Birthday

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa Reviews Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” on “Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Highly-Anticipated "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer is Finally Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Yvonne Orji chats with Ebuka about Her Nigerianess, Career & Everything in Between on “Black Box Interview”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

First Look: TNC Africa's Yoruba New Series "Ololade"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Nedu, Naomi & Adetoun's Hot Take on Phone Snooping | Watch "Frankly Speaking"

Movies & TV

Tyler Perry and Brendan O’Carroll Talk To BellaNaija About Netflix's "A Madea Homecoming" | Exclusive

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Chinonso Arubayi, Jidekene Achufusi, IK Ogbonna & Denrele Edun set to star in new rom-com "I Am Nazzy"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Teaser for Inkblot's Forthcoming Thriller "The Blood Covenant"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Breaking the Bias, Resilience & Financial Consistency: Arese Ugwu on "The Cover"

Movies & TV

Lilian Esoro Turns Up The Glam Factor For Her Birthday

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lilian Esoro‘s birthday is today, March 8, and to commemorate the occasion, she took part in an extremely beautiful session with three looks photographed by Photofreak Studios.

For her first look, she combines old Hollywood elegance with contemporary finesse, then she adds an Indian-themed look, and last, she goes simple. Lilian certainly ushered in the new era with style.

Check on it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Here’s How We Can Make the Workplace Favourable For New Mothers

Jasmine Toulouse is using her gifts to create change in Mauritius through her music & politics

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Dating With Self Confidence

Rita Chidinma: How Difficult Can Motherhood Get?
css.php