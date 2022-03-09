Lilian Esoro Turns Up The Glam Factor For Her Birthday

Lilian Esoro‘s birthday is today, March 8, and to commemorate the occasion, she took part in an extremely beautiful session with three looks photographed by Photofreak Studios.

For her first look, she combines old Hollywood elegance with contemporary finesse, then she adds an Indian-themed look, and last, she goes simple. Lilian certainly ushered in the new era with style.

Check on it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)