Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Yvonne Orji chats with Ebuka about Her Nigerianess, Career & Everything in Between on “Black Box Interview”

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa Reviews Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” on “Toke Moments"

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Divorce and Finding Love Again... Listen to Five Episodes of Snatcha & Nikki Laoye's Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Highly-Anticipated "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer is Finally Here!

Beauty BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold Shares His Wellness and Nighttime Skincare Routine with Harper's BAZAAR

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Nedu, Naomi & Adetoun's Hot Take on Phone Snooping | Watch "Frankly Speaking"

BN TV Living

Ever Had the Combination of Egusi & Okro Soup? Check Out Chef Tolani's Recipe

BN TV

Tolu Ogunlesi sits #WithChude to Discuss PODE, #EndSARS & Marriage | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Teaser for Inkblot's Forthcoming Thriller "The Blood Covenant"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Breaking the Bias, Resilience & Financial Consistency: Arese Ugwu on "The Cover"

BN TV

Yvonne Orji chats with Ebuka about Her Nigerianess, Career & Everything in Between on “Black Box Interview”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Actress. Comedian. Author. What a triple threat! Yvonne Orji‘s steady climb in Hollywood isn’t a surprise to many. As shown in her role in the successful HBO television series “Insecure,” the Nigerian-American actress continues to push the envelope.

For her portrayal of Molly in Issa Rae‘s series, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.” She means business and she’s all about it, with her hilarious HBO comedy special, “Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!” and a new book, “Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams.”

In this special episode of the interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on “Black Box,” Yvonne, who was born in Nigeria before relocating to the United States, discusses the experience, culture shock after moving, her life, work, and everything in between.

Watch her interview below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Here’s How We Can Make the Workplace Favourable For New Mothers

Jasmine Toulouse is using her gifts to create change in Mauritius through her music & politics

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Dating With Self Confidence

Rita Chidinma: How Difficult Can Motherhood Get?
css.php