Yvonne Orji’s HBO Comedy Special is Almost Here & We’ve Got the Sneak Peek

One of our faves, Yvonne Orji, is just about ready to release her HBO comedy special titled “Momma I Made It“.

The Nigerian-American Hollywood actress, known for her role as Molly in the HBO series Insecure, shared the trailer on social media today, saying:

MOMMA, I MADE IT! June 6th on HBO

🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤

Naija made me🇳🇬America raised me🇺🇸

So it was only right that for my first @hbo comedy special, I PUT ON for both of my homes. What a moment it was to bring cameras all the way to Lagos AND deep in the village to get a sneak peak into the family that birth my funny. And then finally bringing it full circle to the DMV and taping in front two sold-out crowds at the Howard Theater. It’s been a LOOOONG journey, but how sweet it is, to finally be able to say, #MOMMAiMadeIt!

Interspersed with vibrant, personal footage shot in Nigeria, Yvonne’s native home, during a milestone trip in early January, YVONNE ORJI: MOMMA, I MADE IT! takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them. The special was filmed before a live audience at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The comedy special will be released on HBO on the 6th of June and we absolutely cannot wait.

Watch the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @yvonneorji