Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special is Almost Here & We've Got the Sneak Peek

You have to try Dimma Umeh's Hack for Soft Glam Makeup for Black Women | Watch

Craving Grilled Fish & Fried Yam? WATCH Niniola and Soliat Bada's Tutorial

How Much will Mercy Aigbe & Michelle Reveal in this Mother-Daughter Tag?

Abimbola Craig has a Word for Narcissistic People in her new Vlog | Watch

Chef Lola’s Banana Muffin Will Have You Craving More | Here's the Recipe

Rejoice Abutsa's Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls "CapTiv Dream" is A MUST WATCH

WATCH Moremi Elekwachi Share Tips on How to Build Your Brand this Period

"I had a Five Day Labour" - WATCH Bola Share her Birth Story on African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared How She Takes the Perfect Photos for Social Media

Yvonne Orji’s HBO Comedy Special is Almost Here & We’ve Got the Sneak Peek

BellaNaija.com

Published

37 mins ago

 on

One of our faves, Yvonne Orji, is just about ready to release her HBO comedy special titled “Momma I Made It“.

The Nigerian-American Hollywood actress, known for her role as Molly in the HBO series Insecure, shared the trailer on social media today, saying:

MOMMA, I MADE IT! June 6th on HBO
🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤
Naija made me🇳🇬America raised me🇺🇸
So it was only right that for my first @hbo comedy special, I PUT ON for both of my homes. What a moment it was to bring cameras all the way to Lagos AND deep in the village to get a sneak peak into the family that birth my funny. And then finally bringing it full circle to the DMV and taping in front two sold-out crowds at the Howard Theater. It’s been a LOOOONG journey, but how sweet it is, to finally be able to say, #MOMMAiMadeIt!

Interspersed with vibrant, personal footage shot in Nigeria, Yvonne’s native home, during a milestone trip in early January, YVONNE ORJI: MOMMA, I MADE IT! takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them. The special was filmed before a live audience at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The comedy special will be released on HBO on the 6th of June and we absolutely cannot wait.

Watch the trailer below.

Photo Credit: @yvonneorji

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

