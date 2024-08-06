Watch the Trailer for “All Of Us” – A New High School Series Exploring Friendship & Drama

“All Of Us,” the high school series co-produced by Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Gbolahan Gaffar, is scheduled for release on August 30th on YouTube. Ahead of its release, the trailer dropped today.

Directed by Orire Nweni and Oluchi Nsofor, and written by Mannie Oiseomaye, “All Of Us” follows the lives of 10 high school students whose worlds are turned upside down by a single lie. The cast includes Eni Adeoluwa, Jemima Osunde, Tobe Ugeh, John Merry, Eronini Osinachim, Nimiee Ogunjebgbe, Jerry Chuks, Tomi Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, Chinasa Unigwe, Kate Henshaw, Uzee Usman, Maryam Booth, Yemi Solade, Adunni Ade, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rahama Sadau, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Akpota, Lilian Esoro, Femi Durojaye, Saga Deolu, Ray Adeka and Chy Nwakanma.

The series explores themes of friendship, sexual assault, and the highs and lows of secondary school life.

Watch the trailer below: