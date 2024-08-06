Connect with us

Watch the Trailer for "All Of Us" – A New High School Series Exploring Friendship & Drama

Ify's Kitchen Takes You to Cameroon with Spaghetti Omelette Recipe Video

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Tems Reflects on Fame & Experiences in "Burning" Music Video

Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of "My Name Is Zozo"

Watch Oxlade Perform the Live Acoustic Version of "Arabambi"

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Crowned Heads of House & Streeze Wins Immunity

Steve Chuks Discusses Creative Duality & Rejecting Societal Norms on "Unpack With Nay"

Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series "Iyanu"

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Watch the Trailer for “All Of Us” – A New High School Series Exploring Friendship & Drama

Published

3 hours ago

 on

All Of Us,” the high school series co-produced by Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Gbolahan Gaffar, is scheduled for release on August 30th on YouTube. Ahead of its release, the trailer dropped today.

Directed by Orire Nweni and Oluchi Nsofor, and written by Mannie Oiseomaye, “All Of Us” follows the lives of 10 high school students whose worlds are turned upside down by a single lie. The cast includes Eni Adeoluwa, Jemima Osunde, Tobe Ugeh, John Merry, Eronini Osinachim, Nimiee Ogunjebgbe, Jerry Chuks, Tomi Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, Chinasa Unigwe, Kate Henshaw, Uzee Usman, Maryam Booth, Yemi Solade, Adunni Ade, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rahama Sadau, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Akpota, Lilian Esoro, Femi Durojaye, Saga Deolu, Ray Adeka and Chy Nwakanma.

The series explores themes of friendship, sexual assault, and the highs and lows of secondary school life.

Watch the trailer below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

