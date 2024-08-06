Ify’s Kitchen Takes You to Cameroon with Spaghetti Omelette Recipe Video

In this recipe video by Ify’s Kitchen, we explore the culinary delights of Central Africa, specifically Cameroon, by learning one of their popular street foods, the Spaghetti Omelette.

In Cameroon, Spaghetti Omelettes are commonly enjoyed for lunch, but they are also a popular breakfast choice. Students and workers often purchase this dish from street vendors during their lunch breaks. The dish is sweet and made from readily available ingredients such as eggs, spaghetti, bell peppers, onions, spring onions, scotch bonnet pepper, seasonings, cooking oil, and salt.

Typically, Spaghetti Omelette is eaten with bread, and Ify’s Kitchen delivers this experience perfectly

Watch how she makes it below: