Ify's Kitchen Takes You to Cameroon with Spaghetti Omelette Recipe Video

Watch the Trailer for "All Of Us" – A New High School Series Exploring Friendship & Drama

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Tems Reflects on Fame & Experiences in "Burning" Music Video

Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of "My Name Is Zozo"

Watch Oxlade Perform the Live Acoustic Version of "Arabambi"

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Crowned Heads of House & Streeze Wins Immunity

Steve Chuks Discusses Creative Duality & Rejecting Societal Norms on "Unpack With Nay"

Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series "Iyanu"

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this recipe video by Ify’s Kitchen, we explore the culinary delights of Central Africa, specifically Cameroon, by learning one of their popular street foods, the Spaghetti Omelette.

In Cameroon, Spaghetti Omelettes are commonly enjoyed for lunch, but they are also a popular breakfast choice. Students and workers often purchase this dish from street vendors during their lunch breaks. The dish is sweet and made from readily available ingredients such as eggs, spaghetti, bell peppers, onions, spring onions, scotch bonnet pepper, seasonings, cooking oil, and salt.

Typically, Spaghetti Omelette is eaten with bread, and Ify’s Kitchen delivers this experience perfectly

Watch how she makes it below:

