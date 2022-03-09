Divorce and Finding Love Again... Listen to Five Episodes of Snatcha & Nikki Laoye's Podcast

Rooftop MC’s Snatcha and soul singer Nikki Laoye, who just got engaged, have started a joint podcast tagged “Meet The Snatchas.”

In introducing the podcast, they state that it will cover topics such as love, life, relationships, blended families, marriage, fatherhood, sex, step-parenting, raising children properly, and everything in between.

Every week, they will share their personal truths, thoughts, and advice on important topics as they encourage listeners in a fun-filled atmosphere while dealing with the elephants in the room.

Watch episode 1 – Nikki’s story on dealing with divorce:

In this episode, Nikki shares her personal story about dealing with divorce, the backlash and how God’s love pulled her through.

Episode 2 – Snatcha’s story on dealing with the loss of a spouse:

Snatcha recounts his personal experience of coping with the death of his wife, the mother of his four children, the pain, and how God helped him get through it all. He is a super dad who has taken a hit but continues going, and today he bares it all, sharing some of his strength with people who are now journeying down that route of life.

Episode 3 – Nikki & Snatcha’s story on finding love again:

You’ve all been waiting to hear this story for a long time. This episode is all about their journey to rediscovering love. Snatcha and Nikki share their funny moments, fears, and confidence in God’s guidance as the two longtime friends decide to give love another shot.

Episode 4:

Snatcha and Nikki answered listeners’ burning questions about divorce, losing a spouse, and finding love again. They also highlighted some of the feedback they received from the first three episodes of their podcast series.

Episode 5 – Myths and legends:

In this episode, Snatcha and Nikki talk about some myths and legends (aka traditions) about grief, relationships, divorce, and remarrying.