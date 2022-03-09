Toke Makinwa Reviews Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” on “Toke Moments”

Have you watched “Inventing Anna” on Netflix? Toke Makinwa says it had her in stitches. “Inventing Anna” is a film in which a journalist explores the story of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-famous heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.

Toke says;

We reviewed Tinder Swindler a couple of weeks ago and you guys asked for my take on Inventing Anna, whhhhhhhhhooooooooooo whooooooo she had me in stitches guys, to think that there are people like this in our lives. Was she delusional of simply a genius? I had to do a review so hold on to your seats for this one guys, let’s meet in the comment section. Have you met someone like Anna Delvey sorry SOROKIN.

