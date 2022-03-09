Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa Reviews Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” on “Toke Moments"

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Divorce and Finding Love Again... Listen to Five Episodes of Snatcha & Nikki Laoye's Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Highly-Anticipated "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer is Finally Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Yvonne Orji chats with Ebuka about Her Nigerianess, Career & Everything in Between on “Black Box Interview”

Beauty BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold Shares His Wellness and Nighttime Skincare Routine with Harper's BAZAAR

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Nedu, Naomi & Adetoun's Hot Take on Phone Snooping | Watch "Frankly Speaking"

BN TV Living

Ever Had the Combination of Egusi & Okro Soup? Check Out Chef Tolani's Recipe

BN TV

Tolu Ogunlesi sits #WithChude to Discuss PODE, #EndSARS & Marriage | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Teaser for Inkblot's Forthcoming Thriller "The Blood Covenant"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Breaking the Bias, Resilience & Financial Consistency: Arese Ugwu on "The Cover"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Reviews Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” on “Toke Moments”

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Have you watched “Inventing Anna” on Netflix? Toke Makinwa says it had her in stitches. “Inventing Anna” is a film in which a journalist explores the story of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-famous heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.

Toke says;

We reviewed Tinder Swindler a couple of weeks ago and you guys asked for my take on Inventing Anna, whhhhhhhhhooooooooooo whooooooo she had me in stitches guys, to think that there are people like this in our lives. Was she delusional of simply a genius? I had to do a review so hold on to your seats for this one guys, let’s meet in the comment section. Have you met someone like Anna Delvey sorry SOROKIN.

Watch her review the series below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Why Authoring A Book In 2022 Should Be A Big Deal For You

Here’s How We Can Make the Workplace Favourable For New Mothers

Jasmine Toulouse is using her gifts to create change in Mauritius through her music & politics

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Dating With Self Confidence
css.php