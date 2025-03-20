Connect with us

Nikki Laoye & Soul Snatcha Celebrate Their Third Anniversary and the Arrival of Their Baby Girl

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Nikki Laoye and her husband, Soul Snatcha are celebrating in the most special way: they’ve just welcomed their baby girl into the world. What makes this moment even more incredible is that it comes around the same time as their third wedding anniversary. Talk about perfect timing.

Nikki shared the exciting news on Instagram, describing it as a perfect display of God’s love and mercy: “Look at God. Our Princess arrived on our 3rd year wedding anniversary. Only God could have planned this. A perfect display of God’s love, goodness and mercy towards us…one we can never forget.

Happy 3rd anniversary to us baby @soulsnatcha. We have always said that our wedding days are blessed. We can’t thank you enough, oh God. Can’t believe I just had a baby🤣 Still as strong as ever. Who is Like the Lord indeed…Nobody!! We are in awe, I am in great health. Thank you Jesus for giving us more amazing days of Love, Laughter, Joy and Great Peace.”

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding and traditional ceremony in March 2022. Now, three years later, they’re celebrating the arrival of their little girl on their anniversary.

Check out their cute baby announcement below.

 

