Nikki Laoye & Snatcha's Wedding Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels 💕

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A week ago, the Nigerian music industry erupted with joyous news as two stars tied the knot! Yes, we’re talking about Nikki Laoye and her sweetheart, Soul Snatcha, and now we get to experience all of the feelings that followed their wedding.

Nikki and Snatcha tied the knot in a lovely white wedding ceremony, with Nikki looking as exquisite as ever and Snatcha looking as dashing. It was time to rejoice with friends and family after carrying their love to the church, and it was just lovely! The #MeetTheSnatchas wedding was stunning in every way, as seen by these stunning photos from the big day. We’re sure you’d want to take it all in as well.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: @klalaphotography

