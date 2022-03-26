Check Out These Photos from Annie Idibia & 2Baba’s Second Wedding/Vow Renewal

Veteran music star, 2baba, and his wife, Nollywood star, Annie Idibia, renewed their vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, which was shown on Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African.”

We saw clips of the ceremony in the final episodes of the reality series which gives an exclusive insight into the luxurious lifestyles of these African stars in Johannesburg, South Africa. You will learn about their rivalries, new friendships, romantic connections, and exquisite tea spills.

Check out these photos from their wedding:

Photo Credit: @annieidibia1