Style, Glamour & A Sprinkle of High Society On Full Display at the #ABridgertonAffair | See the African Stars We Spotted
Style, glamour, and a sprinkle of high society were on display at the #ABridgertonAffair in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 26, in celebration of the world premiere of the much-anticipated second season of the Netflix series, “Bridgerton“. Many African stars came together for the soiree polo event, and everyone came dressed to the t.
For the grand event, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will play the fan-favourite, Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte.
Our Instagram timeline has been buzzing with stunning photos of your faves at the event. Take a look.
Sharon Ooja
Toke Makinwa
Bimbo Ademoye
Kunle Remi
Kate Henshaw
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Rahama Sadau
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Lelo Boyana
Itumeleng Mokwatlo
Khanyi Mbau Metanoia
Connie Ferguson
Catherine Kamau -Karanja
Zikhona Sodlaka
Noxolo Dlamini
Zweli Mbhele
Nadia Nakai
