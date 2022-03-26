Style, Glamour & A Sprinkle of High Society On Full Display at the #ABridgertonAffair | See the African Stars We Spotted

Style, glamour, and a sprinkle of high society were on display at the #ABridgertonAffair in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 26, in celebration of the world premiere of the much-anticipated second season of the Netflix series, “Bridgerton“. Many African stars came together for the soiree polo event, and everyone came dressed to the t.

For the grand event, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will play the fan-favourite, Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa)

Our Instagram timeline has been buzzing with stunning photos of your faves at the event. Take a look.

Sharon Ooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Nigeria (@naijaonnetflix)

Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gert-Johan Coetzee (@gertjohancoetzee)

Bimbo Ademoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Kunle Remi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinnel Tv (@rinneltv)

Kate Henshaw

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Rahama Sadau

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@ladynam_bm)

Lelo Boyana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeloB (@mslelob)

Itumeleng Mokwatlo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓘𝓽𝓾𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓰 𝓜𝓸𝓴𝔀𝓪𝓽𝓵𝓸 (@tumipowerhouse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓘𝓽𝓾𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓰 𝓜𝓸𝓴𝔀𝓪𝓽𝓵𝓸 (@tumipowerhouse)

Khanyi Mbau Metanoia

Connie Ferguson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

Catherine Kamau -Karanja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Kamau -Karanja (@kate_actress) Zikhona Sodlaka

Noxolo Dlamini

Zweli Mbhele

Nadia Nakai

Credits: