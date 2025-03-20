29 Looks Good on Temi Otedola & So Does This Show-Stopping Fit | See Photos

Temi Otedola is stepping into 29 with purpose, style, and a wardrobe that never misses. Celebrating her new age, the actress and fashion girlie kept it chic in a draped blue dress, chunky gold jewellery, and mustard heels. Temi never misses a fashion moment, especially when it comes to her birthdays.

With a simple, yet profound caption, she declared: “29 will be the greatest yet!! Happy birthday to me.”

From front-row fashion week slays to the little details that elevate her everyday looks, Temi has mastered the art of bold yet refined style. And this birthday outfit is another winning moment.

Check out more of her birthday look below.