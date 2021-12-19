She Said Yes: Rooftop MC’s Snatcha & Nikki Laoye Are Engaged 💍

Rooftop MC‘s Snatcha proposed to soul singer Nikki Laoye, and she said YES!

Nikki, who is also celebrating her 41st birthday, published some great images on Instagram, unaware that the surprise of a lifetime was coming.

Instead of a solo proposal, Snatch had his kids wear a ‘Will You Marry Us’ t-shirt, and it’s one of the most adorable things you’ll see on the internet today. The entire group applauded as Nikki gladly received the ring. Awwww!!

Sharing the happy news on his Instagram page, Snatcha wrote;

@NikkiLaoye How is it that you turn 41 today and get The Fantastic Four and One added to you ?

Maybe it’s because we have been friends for about 20 years, or maybe it’s because of your selflessness or the way you hopped on a plane to help with the children or it could be the way you are with the children and how much they love you or probably how we both didn’t see this coming. God just has a funny way of doing what He does. It’s funny how you went from “ah that’s my sister nau” to “there goes my baby”. God sent you at the right time To be a help that’s suitable. Unknown to both of us, He sent you to mend a broken heart. As you turn Forty One today, accept these gifts of Us – The Fantastic Four and One. I’m excited to see where this new assignment leads, I guess this means I have been sentenced to a life time of grudgingly making Tik Tok videos 🤦🏾‍♂️(Lord help me 😂) Happy birthday Pretty Nikki, I Love You… We Love you so much #NikkiLaoyeAt41 #MeetTheSnatchas

Congrats! Wishing you two a lifetime of success and happiness.