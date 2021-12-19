Connect with us

Advertisement

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

She Said Yes: Rooftop MC’s Snatcha & Nikki Laoye Are Engaged 💍

Events Music Scoop

Toke Makinwa, Fade Ogunro & Agbani Darego Showed Up & Showed Out for Tiwa Savage's LivespotX Festival Concert

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Find Out What You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Music

Davido speaks on loss, connection with friends & music in new episode of "Tea With Tay"

Music

New Music: Masterkraft, Falz & CDQ - Secure the Bag

Music

New Music: R3HAB, Mr Eazi & Wafai - I Wanna Run Away

Music

New Music: Fiokee feat. Bella Shmurda - Personal

BN TV Music Scoop

New Video: Kizz Daniel - Pour Me Water

BN TV Music

Watch Bad Boy Timz perform "Move" live on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music Scoop

From the streets of Lagos to performing in London... Bella Shmurda talks all things Music on "The Afrobeats Podcast"

Music

She Said Yes: Rooftop MC’s Snatcha & Nikki Laoye Are Engaged 💍

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rooftop MC‘s Snatcha proposed to soul singer Nikki Laoye, and she said YES!

Nikki, who is also celebrating her 41st birthday, published some great images on Instagram, unaware that the surprise of a lifetime was coming.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Laoye 🇳🇬 (@nikkilaoye)

Instead of a solo proposal, Snatch had his kids wear a ‘Will You Marry Us’ t-shirt, and it’s one of the most adorable things you’ll see on the internet today. The entire group applauded as Nikki gladly received the ring. Awwww!!

Sharing the happy news on his Instagram page, Snatcha wrote;

@NikkiLaoye How is it that you turn 41 today and get The Fantastic Four and One added to you ?
Maybe it’s because we have been friends for about 20 years, or maybe it’s because of your selflessness or the way you hopped on a plane to help with the children or it could be the way you are with the children and how much they love you or probably how we both didn’t see this coming.

God just has a funny way of doing what He does. It’s funny how you went from “ah that’s my sister nau” to “there goes my baby”. God sent you at the right time To be a help that’s suitable. Unknown to both of us, He sent you to mend a broken heart.

As you turn Forty One today, accept these gifts of Us – The Fantastic Four and One.

I’m excited to see where this new assignment leads, I guess this means I have been sentenced to a life time of grudgingly making Tik Tok videos 🤦🏾‍♂️(Lord help me 😂)

Happy birthday Pretty Nikki, I Love You… We Love you so much #NikkiLaoyeAt41 #MeetTheSnatchas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Snatcha (@soulsnatcha)

Congrats! Wishing you two a lifetime of success and happiness.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity
css.php