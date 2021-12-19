Connect with us

Toke Makinwa, Fade Ogunro & Agbani Darego Showed Up & Showed Out for Tiwa Savage's LivespotX Festival Concert

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Toke Makinwa, Elohor Elizabeth Isiorho, Fade Ogunro, and Olakunbi Oyelese were among the celebrities that came out in support of Tiwa Savage, who played all of her best singles live at the Livespot X Festival last night.

Ric Hassani, Denrenle Edun, Agbani Darego, Ladiva Milen, Osas Ighodaro, Iyabo Ojo, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Layole Oyatogun, Sophia Momodu, Enioluwa, and Abisola Kola-Daisi, were also spotted at the concert.

Artists such as M.I Abaga, Reekado Banks, Teni, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Ruger, Ayra Starr, and Blaqbonez also performed during the show.

Everyone knows how Tiwa Savage feels about her son Jamil Balogun. It was no surprise, however, when Tiwa Savage burst into tears and hugged her six-year-old son as he surprised her on stage with a bouquet of roses during her closing performance of “Somebody’s Son.”

Tiwa Savage announced on Instagram earlier this year that Jamil, who had recently graduated from preschool, was relocating to London for his elementary school education, thus seeing him at her headlining event in Lagos came as a surprise.

 

Check out more photos below:

Related Topics:

