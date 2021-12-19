A New Playground for Children of Lagos State Nursery & Primary School – Nancy Isime’s Big 30 was Fulfilling 

Nollywood actress and TV host Nancy Isime celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday and it was all shades of amazing.

The brilliant host ushered in her big day with a #WinterWonderland themed party to mark the new decade. The Icy event was graced by Nancy’s close friends and colleagues including Ini Dima-Okojie, Alex Asogwa, Lilian Afegbai, Ini Edo, Cee-C, Deyemi Okanlawon, Daniel Etim Effiong, Denrele Edun, Falz and a host of other celebrities.

Nancy also posted dazzling photos from her birthday shoot later in the day, with the words:

The BIG 30! To be honest, I’ve looked forward to 30 all my life! I imagined today I’ll have sooo much to type/say but here I am with nothing but just deep deep gratitude. I’ve tried to pray but nothing will come out, just tears… tears of immense gratitude. How is this life I live even real? How am I so blessed, loved and this fulfilled at just 30? Dear God, Thank you!❤️ This is indeed the peace money cannot buy. This is 30! This is exactly how I feel right now🌸 I can’t even thank you enough for the Love!❤️Overwhelmed, to say the least, 🥺 It’s our birthday oooo 🥳🥳🥳#BirthdayGirl🥳 #Big30

And then, Nancy moved on to the “real” birthday party.

As has been her tradition for the past 10 years, “the 17th of December belongs to the most privileged kids” because Nancy spends her special day celebrating children. She was excited to celebrate her big 30th with the children of Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School.

For this year, Nancy’s gift was the commissioning of a new playground for the children of Lagos State Nursery and Primary School. The photos and videos below say it all… satisfying!

With the help of amazing friends like Alex Asogwa, Beverly Osu, Lisa Omorodion, Chy Nwakanma, Mimi Yina (Medlinboss), Kemen, Voke Petra and others, Nancy had yet another fulfilling birthday putting smiles on the faces of these adorable children, and we love to see it!

Here’s what Nancy had to say about spending her day with the children:

Today, We commissioned a new playground for the children of Lagos State Nursery and Primary School and the smiles in every of this slideshow is honestly why I haven’t been able to think of a better way to spend the 17th of December for the past 10years than this way. Today has been an incredible day, filled with all sorts of amazing emotions 🥺 I’ve spent the entire day away from my phone just partying with these angels but I came back to all the love online and I couldn’t be more thankful. Please give me some time to get to your amazing well wishes🙏🏽Thank you sooooo much❤️#BirthdayGirl🥳 #Big30

Swipe for more!

Nancy added:

To my amazing friends who continue to do this with me year in, year out for the past few years, Thank you!❤️

Thank you for wearing my party caps and participating in the games😅 My closest people are really just children at heart😄 Love you guysss❤️ P.S: It’s @medlinboss in slides 2 and 3 for me😩😂😂😂😂

The teachers were not left out of the celebration:

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🥳💃🏼🎅You already know Aunty Nancy gives the best goody bags🥰 The teachers weren’t left out either, they care for our children so they must be spoilt too ❤️ Shoutout to my event planner for Winter wonderland @ruchielicious for being super helpful at this party, she didn’t have to be here but stayed and helped make sure all went well through the beautiful chaos❤️ P.S: @_timini is definitely slide 4’s role model😩😄😍

Nancy had this to say about why she has made it a tradition to spend every birthday celebrating “the most privilege kids”:

If you’ve ever wondered why I’ve decided to spend every birthday of mine for the past 10years celebrating the most privileged kids, here we go… The joy on their faces, the prayers from the depth of their hearts, the satisfaction and fulfilment I derive from this is one that I haven’t been able to get anywhere else. In slide 2, when I said Amen after that sweet girl said “she’ll continue doing this for us” you can hear the little crack in my voice. I wanted to cry😅 because I pray this prayer every single time. Slide 4 is easily my favourite because yes lord to plenty money X 3!! 😅 Slide 5 is the love that money can’t buy❤️ I could go on and on but let me stop here. If you’ve seen all the posts from my birthdays with children and wondered “why are you showing us, isn’t your reward suppose to be in Heaven?”

Let me tell you this once and for all, I DO NOT CARE about any reward! In Heaven or on earth! All I want to do is show privileged children what kindness looks like in hopes that they pay it forward in the future.

And yes If I can show you pictures of me in Monaco, eating caviar, flying privately in choppers, cruising in a yacht, staying in Paris for one night just to shop Louis Vuitton and Nike, then I sure as hell can show you this!! If there’s one thing I stand for, it is changing the world, one child, at a time and I’m going to shove it in your face 😘 Big shoutout to the teachers, proprietress, parents and the government for the permission to celebrate my 30th at the Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School ❤️ Last but not least, I cannot thank every single one of you here – who have dropped kind words, prayers e.t.c on my last few posts concerning my children’s party- enough.

I haven’t had the time to read through but I feel the Love ❤️ God bless you🙏🏽#BirthdayGirl🥳 #Big30

Happy birthday again, Nancy❤️

Photo Credit: @nancyisimeofficial