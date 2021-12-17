Cee-C, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & all the Icy Guests at Nancy Isime’s #WinterWonderland Birthday Party

It’s Nancy Isime‘s 30th birthday and to mark the new decade, the uber-talented actress and TV host ushered her big day in with a winter wonderland themed party, with the dress code – Icy.

In Nancy’s words:

Birthday girl don wake oooo 😅💃🏼 Say hello to the latest 30year old in town!!🥰

So I decided to bring in the new decade with a themed intimate party “Nancy’s Winter Wonderland” last night. I just want to say the biggest thank you to my amazing people who came out last night to usher in the new year with me.

Thank you for killing the theme 🧊😍 Y’all iced out the internet last night🙌🏾 Thank you for suffocating me with your money😉 till 3am this morning 😅🙌🏾 But most importantly, thank you for surrounding me with so much warmth, Love, Joy and Peace.

I have the most incredible people in my corner and this indeed is one of my biggest blessings! I envisioned the emotions I’ll feel on this day and it was even better!❤️

It’s my Birthday guyssss!💃🏼#BirthdayGirl🥳 #Dec17th #NancyWinterWonderland