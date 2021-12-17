Connect with us

Cee-C, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & all the Icy Guests at Nancy Isime’s #WinterWonderland Birthday Party

It’s Nancy Isime‘s 30th birthday and to mark the new decade, the uber-talented actress and TV host ushered her big day in with a winter wonderland themed party, with the dress code – Icy.

In Nancy’s words:

Birthday girl don wake oooo 😅💃🏼 Say hello to the latest 30year old in town!!🥰

So I decided to bring in the new decade with a themed intimate party “Nancy’s Winter Wonderland” last night. I just want to say the biggest thank you to my amazing people who came out last night to usher in the new year with me.

Thank you for killing the theme 🧊😍 Y’all iced out the internet last night🙌🏾 Thank you for suffocating me with your money😉 till 3am this morning 😅🙌🏾 But most importantly, thank you for surrounding me with so much warmth, Love, Joy and Peace.

I have the most incredible people in my corner and this indeed is one of my biggest blessings! I envisioned the emotions I’ll feel on this day and it was even better!❤️

It’s my Birthday guyssss!💃🏼#BirthdayGirl🥳 #Dec17th #NancyWinterWonderland

The glamorous event was graced by Nancy’s friends and colleagues as they sparkled through in their icy outfits to celebrate the birthday girl. Here’s how some of your faves showed up and showed out:

Cee-C

Ini Dima-Okojie

Adunni Ade

Toyin Lawani

Bisola Aiyeola

Lilian Afegbai

Moyo Lawal

Grace Charis-Bassey

Chinonso Arubayi

Layole Oyatogun

Mimi Onalaja

Linda Osifo

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Efe Irele

Anita Osuoha

Chinnylove Eze

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo & Kaffy

Iyabo Ojo, Kaffy & Falz

Kaffy & Deyemi Okanlawon

Akah & Claire Nnani

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna & Uti Nwachukwu

Emmanuel Ikubese, MC Lively, Temisan Emmanuel, Shawn Faqua & Moses Inwang

Uti Nwachukwu

Daniel Etim-Effiong

Denrele Edun

Photo Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

