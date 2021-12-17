Events
Cee-C, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & all the Icy Guests at Nancy Isime’s #WinterWonderland Birthday Party
It’s Nancy Isime‘s 30th birthday and to mark the new decade, the uber-talented actress and TV host ushered her big day in with a winter wonderland themed party, with the dress code – Icy.
In Nancy’s words:
Birthday girl don wake oooo 😅💃🏼 Say hello to the latest 30year old in town!!🥰
So I decided to bring in the new decade with a themed intimate party “Nancy’s Winter Wonderland” last night. I just want to say the biggest thank you to my amazing people who came out last night to usher in the new year with me.
Thank you for killing the theme 🧊😍 Y’all iced out the internet last night🙌🏾 Thank you for suffocating me with your money😉 till 3am this morning 😅🙌🏾 But most importantly, thank you for surrounding me with so much warmth, Love, Joy and Peace.
I have the most incredible people in my corner and this indeed is one of my biggest blessings! I envisioned the emotions I’ll feel on this day and it was even better!❤️
It’s my Birthday guyssss!💃🏼#BirthdayGirl🥳 #Dec17th #NancyWinterWonderland
The glamorous event was graced by Nancy’s friends and colleagues as they sparkled through in their icy outfits to celebrate the birthday girl. Here’s how some of your faves showed up and showed out:
Cee-C
Ini Dima-Okojie
Adunni Ade
Toyin Lawani
Bisola Aiyeola
Lilian Afegbai
Moyo Lawal
Grace Charis-Bassey
Chinonso Arubayi
Layole Oyatogun
Mimi Onalaja
Linda Osifo
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
Efe Irele
Anita Osuoha
Chinnylove Eze
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo Ojo & Kaffy
Iyabo Ojo, Kaffy & Falz
Kaffy & Deyemi Okanlawon
Akah & Claire Nnani
Daniel Etim-Effiong, Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna & Uti Nwachukwu
Emmanuel Ikubese, MC Lively, Temisan Emmanuel, Shawn Faqua & Moses Inwang
Uti Nwachukwu
Daniel Etim-Effiong
Denrele Edun
Photo Credit: @nancyisimeofficial