Adebanke Adetifa bags the Alpha Morgan Group Employee of the Year Award 🏆 👏🏽

A staff of Alpha Morgan Group, Adebanke Adetifa has won the Employee of the year award at the annual staff retreat and awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony which came on the back of the 3 days retreat which had in attendance the company’s management team including the Group Managing Director, Ade Buraimo; Managing Director, Investment Banking Division, George Imade; Executive Director, Global Wealth Management (Abuja & Northern Nigeria), Adedoyin Anyaehie and Head, Private Banking, Yimika Ogunlaja.

Other award categories at the awards night were, the long service award, won by, George Imade, Mariam Ajuwon and Leye Ibiyeye, as well as awards for extraordinary employees.

The 3-day retreat and awards ceremony was held at the Marriot Hotel at the heart of Ikeja, in Lagos and it had in attendance all employees of the organization across all its subsidiaries and divisions.

