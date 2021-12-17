Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

Adebanke Adetifa bags the Alpha Morgan Group Employee of the Year Award 🏆 👏🏽

Events

Church of the Nativity, Ikoyi is set to host its Annual Praise Event tagged ‘Ephphath’ | December 19th

Events

Miss World 2021 Finale Was Temporarily Postponed for Health & Safety Reasons

Events Scoop

Cee-C, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & all the Icy Guests at Nancy Isime's #WinterWonderland Birthday Party

Events

All Your Faves came out for the Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert 2021 | See Photos

Events

Focalistic and Yaba Bukulu Boys set to Shut Down 2RS Fest Beach Concert | December 18th

Events

Jack Daniel's Whiskey treated its Consumers to an Amazing Evening at 'Jack and The Beats 2021' with Adekunle Gold

Events

Joyful Joy Foundation is Raising Awareness on the Fight Against Malaria with ‘Laughfest’

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Nollywood

Aki and Pawpaw: The Iconic Duo's Movie Premiere was a Blast | See Photos

Events

Adebanke Adetifa bags the Alpha Morgan Group Employee of the Year Award 🏆 👏🏽

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A staff of Alpha Morgan Group, Adebanke Adetifa has won the Employee of the year award at the annual staff retreat and awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony which came on the back of the 3 days retreat which had in attendance the company’s management team including the Group Managing Director, Ade Buraimo; Managing Director, Investment Banking Division, George Imade; Executive Director, Global Wealth Management (Abuja & Northern Nigeria), Adedoyin Anyaehie and Head, Private Banking, Yimika Ogunlaja.

Other award categories at the awards night were, the long service award, won by, George Imade, Mariam Ajuwon and Leye Ibiyeye, as well as awards for extraordinary employees.

The 3-day retreat and awards ceremony was held at the Marriot Hotel at the heart of Ikeja, in Lagos and it had in attendance all employees of the organization across all its subsidiaries and divisions.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity
css.php