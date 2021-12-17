All Your Faves came out for the Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert 2021 | See Photos

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

M.I Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Hennessy kicked off an event filled December with its much-acclaimed Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert on Friday, December 10th, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island and boy what a way to get Detty December started! 

The event started with an intriguing experience centre, with futuristic themes and laser lights for guests to play games, network, enjoy Hennessy cocktails, perpetuate memories with content creation, and prepare for what was set to be an incredible concert.

Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

The Artiste line-up this year was absolutely star-studded, but before we got into the performances, Hennessy launched a new nightlife platform, ‘GAME ON!, which aims to bring gamification into the nightlife scene. A.I agent Vera was unveiled to the crowd in a riveting visual display, assisted by the co-host, Jimmie Akinsola. Guests who had earlier downloaded the mobile gaming app participated in exciting rounds of the games. 

The first act for the night was a dance performance choreographed by Wale Rubber featuring dancers who participated in the Les Twins Masterclass hosted by Hennessy in November. 

Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

The main concert got underway with an alternating mix of DJ sets, delivered by DJ Consequence, DJ Shawn & DJ Factor with Hypemen Jerry Shaffer, Jimmie Akinsola &  KBumper, and artiste performances. 

Badboy Timz opened the show, elevating the crowds energy with his hit songs. His performances was followed by LadiPoe, whose performances got the crowd hype and ready for what was to come for the rest of the night. Then came the only celestial being, Ayra Starr, followed by Vector with bars of ice, and a surprise appearance of Good girl LA to round up his set. For the first time on a performance stage, M.I joined Vector, and the pair shut it down performing ‘Crown of Clay’ to the cheer of an excited audience. 

Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021 Entrance

M.I took over the stage and gave a strong performance, taking us on a journey through his discography that had the crowd screaming. Up next was Adekunle Gold; he kept the energy up, and kept the crowd alive, performing his recent hits and crowd favourite ‘High’. 

Patoranking, one of the major headline acts, stormed the stage next, and his energy was unmatched as usual. If you thought the crowd was pumped before, his performance almost brought the roof down. It was only right another headline act would follow, enter Olamide, doing what he does best, and the crowd loved it. Reekado Banks took to the stage next, followed by Omah Lay. Having both had a great year, the crowd were ecstatic to see them, and they did not disappoint! Finally to close out the show, came an energetic performance from Mayorkun. There was no better way to end an incredible show than to leave it in the capable hands of the Mayor of Lagos.

This year’s finale concert was one for the books, not only because of the star-studded line-up but because of the entire experience Hennessy provided for guests demonstrating the brand’s unmatched reputation for delivering exceptional premium experiences. 

Hennessy Artistry is a global platform that brings together on stage for a night, riveting performances from some of the most talented acts in the region. It is a platform that has significantly influenced the Nigerian music industry and urban culture over the years, paving the way for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian and global music industry today.

For more information, follow @Hennessy Nigeria on Facebook and use #HArtistry21 to follow the conversation.

Vector Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021.

Reekado Banks Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Patoranking Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Omah Lay Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Olamide Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Mayorkun Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Ladipoe Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Jimmie The Entertainer Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Ayra Starr Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Adekunle Gold Performing Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Game ON Scoreboard Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Game ON’s Vera Live At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021.

Guests Paintballing At Hennesy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021.

Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert Live 2021.

Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert Experience Set Up

Guest at Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Guests At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

Guests At Hennessy Artistry The Finale Concert 2021

